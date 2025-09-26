×
Police appeal for leads in Narok woman's assault

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 26, 2025
Men in Narok assaulting a lady. [Screen Grab]

Police are urging the public to provide information to aid in the arrest of suspects filmed assaulting a woman in Narok County.

Describing the act as “barbaric”, the National Police Service (NPS) condemned the act and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The Service strongly condemns this egregious act, which constitutes gender-based violence, assault, and kidnapping. These are criminal acts punishable under Kenyan law,” NPS said in a statement.

The appeal follows a video making rounds on social media, showing a pregnant woman being brutally beaten in Nkareta, Narok North Sub-County.

Local sources claimed that Rotiken was previously married, with two children, and that her family had supported her through secondary school and later vocational training. She later left the marriage and entered a new relationship, allegedly while her first union was still considered valid under cultural traditions. 

According to police, officers responded swiftly after the incident, rescuing the survivor and rushing her to the hospital for treatment. A manhunt was then launched, leading to the arrest of one suspect who is currently in custody pending arraignment.

“Police are still in hot pursuit of the remaining perpetrators with the objective of apprehending them to face justice,” the statement added.

The NPS commended members of the public who provided crucial information leading to the arrest and urged others to come forward with any additional details.

“We also appeal to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to report to the nearest police station or share information anonymously via the toll-free hotlines 999, 911, or 112, or by using #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp 0709 570 000,” the Service said.

