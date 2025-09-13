×
The Standard

Seven suspected gang members arrested in Kirinyaga

By Herman Kamariki | Sep. 13, 2025
Seven suspected gang members arrested in Kutus. [File, Standard]

Seven young men suspected of being members of a criminal gang are spending the weekend in custody after a police raid in Kutus town, Kirinyaga, on Saturday.

The operation, led by officers from Kirinyaga East and Mwea East, targeted the Maisha Kamili area, where the suspects were allegedly hiding. Police recovered pangas, knives, and housebreaking tools during the swoop.

Residents say the arrests bring relief to a community that has recently lived in fear of increasing break-ins and violent attacks.

Police have assured that the crackdown will continue, with the National Police Service urging the public to keep sharing intelligence.

The seven suspects are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

