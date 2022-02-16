× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu quashes arrest rumours

COUNTIES
By Stephanie Wangari | February 16th 2022

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu attending a previous function [Samson Wire The Standard]

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu dismissed reports claiming that she and her aides have been arrested.

Speaking to the Standard on phone, Kananu brushed off the reports as a ploy by her detractors to soil her name ahead of the August 9, polls.

"It is propaganda that is being run by bloggers. Ni siasa tu, cause it's the political time," said Kananu.

Reports circulating on social media suggested that Kananu and four of her allies had been arrested in Dubai over a multi-million scandal.

