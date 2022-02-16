Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu quashes arrest rumours

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu attending a previous function [Samson Wire The Standard]

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu dismissed reports claiming that she and her aides have been arrested.

Speaking to the Standard on phone, Kananu brushed off the reports as a ploy by her detractors to soil her name ahead of the August 9, polls.

"It is propaganda that is being run by bloggers. Ni siasa tu, cause it's the political time," said Kananu.

Reports circulating on social media suggested that Kananu and four of her allies had been arrested in Dubai over a multi-million scandal.

