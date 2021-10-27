Teenage boy who died in girls' secondary school laid to rest in Kiambu

Mourners at Brian Mbage's funeral in Kiambu today. [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

It was an emotional affair for the loved ones attending the funeral of 17-year-old Brian Mbage, a student at Gathiruini High School, who was beaten to death on the night of October 21.

Mbage, a form four student, was buried in an emotional send-off at his parents’ home in Ngegu, Kiambu.

Former Gathiruini Boys' alumni Stephen Waweru said the Education ministry and the school should take responsibility for the death.

“It is the responsibility of the Education ministry and the school to provide security and care for the students," he said.

Brian's mother Mary Mbage at the funeral in Kiambu today. [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

Mbage was in the company of five other students who sneaked into the nearby Komothai Girls Secondary School where he was beaten to death.

Five others managed to escape and have since been suspended.

In a eulogy read by Gathiruini deputy principal Yonha Obwoge, the school administration together with the board of management, parents association, teachers and non-teaching staff said they will cooperate with the family and relevant government agencies until justice served.

The eulogy was written and signed by Gathiruini's principal Mwirichia Keimenyi.

“The accident was tragic but it could happen to anyone. I knew Mbage since Form One. He was polite, hardworking, and disciplined,” said one of his classmates who attended the burial.

Teachers, relatives, and colleagues described him as an outgoing student who dreamed of being an artist.

The students were among scores of Mbage's family, friends, and teachers who paid their last respects at the funeral.

Mary Mbage, 43, is a mother of three. She was overcome with emotion, constantly asking, "why did they kill you."

Steve Mwaombe, the family spokesperson, said death had snatched a "rising star" from the family.

“His death has left a permanent scar in the family. He didn’t deserve to die in such an inhumane manner, he was just a teenager and not a criminal,” said Mwaombe.

