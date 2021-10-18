Court orders murder suspect Jowie not to live or work out of hometown

A judge has warned Joseph Irungu alias Jowie (pictured), the key suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, against breaching the terms of his release from custody.

Lady Justice Cecilia Githua also warned Jowie against working and living outside his hometown of Nakuru County pending conclusion of the murder trial where he is charged alongside former Citizen TV journalist Jacqueline Maribe.

“The court issues a warning against the accused to always obey and abide by the terms under which he was granted the cash bail to stay and work within the area of his domicile,” ruled Githua.

The prosecution through senior State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki had asked the court to cancel Jowie’s cash bail and send him back to jail on account that he had breached the conditions issued by Justice James Wakiaga when he was released from custody in February last year.

The prosecutor alleged that the murder suspect had deliberately disobeyed the conditions of his release and went ahead to commit another crime.

