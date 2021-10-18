× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court orders murder suspect Jowie not to live or work out of hometown

COUNTIES
By Paul Ogemba | October 18th 2021

A judge has warned Joseph Irungu alias Jowie (pictured), the key suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, against breaching the terms of his release from custody.

Lady Justice Cecilia Githua also warned Jowie against working and living outside his hometown of Nakuru County pending conclusion of the murder trial where he is charged alongside former Citizen TV journalist Jacqueline Maribe.

“The court issues a warning against the accused to always obey and abide by the terms under which he was granted the cash bail to stay and work within the area of his domicile,” ruled Githua.

The prosecution through senior State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki had asked the court to cancel Jowie’s cash bail and send him back to jail on account that he had breached the conditions issued by Justice James Wakiaga when he was released from custody in February last year.

KEEP READING

 Jowie shot self after Maribe kicked him out of her house, witness tells court

 Court told of strange ‘come help me sleep’ text from Monica Kimani’s phone

 Jowie at risk of going back to jail for violating his bail conditions

 From milk man to water man: Irungus in race for Murang'a seat

The prosecutor alleged that the murder suspect had deliberately disobeyed the conditions of his release and went ahead to commit another crime.  

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

ECHESA KORTINI JKIA: Kesi kuhusu ulaghai wa kandarasi ya ununuzi wa silaha

Joseph Irungu almarufu 'Jowie' aachiliwa kwa dhamana ya shilingi milioni mbili na jaji Wakiaga

Jowi ataka mahakama imsameha katika kesi ya mauaji ya Monica Kimani

England ordered to play two games without fans over Wembley chaos
England have been ordered to play their next two home games in UEFA competition without supporters present after disturbances during their Euro 2020 f
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Use of police officers to enforce child custody orders declared illegal
Use of police officers to enforce child custody orders declared illegal

OPINION

By Daniel Chege

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
FAO distributes relief food in drought hit areas

By Renson Mnyamwezi | 1 hour ago

FAO distributes relief food in drought hit areas
Danson Mungatana and traders petition to legalise local brews trade

By Hassan Barisa | 1 hour ago

Danson Mungatana and traders petition to legalise local brews trade
Meru government commits Sh979m to settle pending bills

By Phares Mutembei | 1 hour ago

Meru government commits Sh979m to settle pending bills
Elders conduct cleansing ceremony in Agnes Tirop's house

By Stephen Rutto | 4 hours ago

Elders conduct cleansing ceremony in Agnes Tirop's house

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC