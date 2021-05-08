× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uproar after church ploughs, plants maize on school playground

COUNTIES
By Obare Osinde | May 8th 2021

 

The church ploughed and planted maize on the school's playing field. [Courtesy]

When schools reopen on Monday, over 600 learners at Keese Primary School, Keiyo ward, in Trans Nzoia County will have little room for co-curricular activities.

This is after a church ploughed and planted maize on a disputed portion of the school, sparking protest from parents.

The parents are up in arms against the Reformed Church for East Africa's decision to till the institution’s two-acre playground without consulting them.

RCEA church, through Rev Peter Maasai, however, dismissed the protest insisting that the disputed land belongs to the church.

KEEP READING

 Police on the spot after suspect found dead

 CS Matiang’i bans disco matanga in Trans Nzoia

 Woman sets her house ablaze to reject co-wife

 Ezra Chiloba: After polls storm, I found new purpose in farming

"The claims that the church has intruded on school land is misleading. We have not planted in the school but on the church's land. We are aware that some individuals want to grab the land by using the name of the school, and we will not allow that," Maasi told The Standard

A parent, Jamin Wafula, said farming activities in the playground deny learners the space to explore their talents and asked county authorities to intervene.

"This school has been in existence since 1939 and most of us studied here. We were using this playing ground to nurture talents such as football and athletics and it is disappointing that the sponsor has turned it for farming," lamented Wafula.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Wafula warned that should they not intervene; parents will be forced to transfer their children to other neighbouring schools. "We will not have any option but to transfer our children to other schools," said Wafula.

According to Moses Masambu, a former pupil at the school, the tilled land has always been a playground.

"I was in the school between 1981 and 1988 and we used to play football on the field and it is surprising that someone is turned it into a farming area," said Masambu.

Masambu asked the government to investigate how the land, he sameant for school development, was carved off. He claimed that the school initially owned 20 acres before it allocated 10 to the secondary school.

Responding to the protest, County Director of Education, Dr Salome Maina, called for an amicable solution to help end growing hostilities.

“I'm aware of the issue pertaining to Kesses Primary school and it is handled by the county education board," said Maina.

Kwanza Member of Parliament Ferdinand Wanyonyi faulted the church saying it should have consulted parents and area leaders.

“I hope the County Education Board will amicably handle and sort out the problem," said Wanyonyi.

Confirming the incident, Trans-Nzoia County Commissioner Sam Ojwang said the police are investigating the matter.

"As we are speaking police are hunting for the church official who is behind the planting of maize to explain why he is farming on school land. There is no way children will miss playing grounds because the church has used the land for farming. I have directed the area DCC to have the crop cleared the crop before children report on Monday," said Ojwang.

The county commissioner warned the parties against infringing on the children's rights.

"We cannot such malpractices and interference from the church to deny our children space they use to nurture talents. We are going after the individuals behind the cropping on school land," assured Ojwang.

RELATED VIDEOS

Strathmore drill victim Esther Kidambi laid to rest in Aruba village, Sinyereri, Trans Nzoia County

A group claims the ownership of Mengo farm in Trans Nzoia County

YARA out to boost food security, over 2500 farmers set to benefit

Share this story
Shaky Shujaa lose to South Africa at Rugby Africa Solidarity 7s
Kenya Sevens on Saturday afternoon lost their second match at the Rugby Africa Solidarity 7s after going down 27-14 to The Blitzboks in a tight match
Ramos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos may have played his last game for the club after they announced on Saturday that he had picked up a hamstring injury.

MOST READ

Key suspect in Jennifer Wambua murder arrested
Key suspect in Jennifer Wambua murder arrested

NAIROBI

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Raila's change of tact that has seen Nyanza reap benefits

By By Harold Odhiambo | 13 minutes ago

Raila's change of tact that has seen Nyanza reap benefits
Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker impeached for third time

By James Munyeki | 1 hour ago

Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker impeached for third time
Nyeri: Four killed, two injured in head-on collision

By Lydia Nyawira | 3 hours ago

Nyeri: Four killed, two injured in head-on collision
Former Nairobi Speaker Alex Ole Magelo dies

By Brian Okoth | 5 hours ago

Former Nairobi Speaker Alex Ole Magelo dies

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC