I did not kill my lover Catherine Nyokabi, Evans Karani tells court
COUNTIES
By Fidelis Kabunyi | May 5th 2021
Evans Karani, the 38-year-old suspect accused of killing his lover, Catherine Nyokabi, on April 13, has denied involvement in her death.
Karani, who was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts on Wednesday, May 5, pleaded not guilty to murder charge.
The suspect will remain remanded until June 2, when a ruling on his bail terms would be made.
Karani appeared before Justice Mary Kasango in a virtual session.
The tricenarian’s innocence plea comes days after he reportedly asked the court not to waste time on his case, and should, instead, expedite his jailing over Nyokabi’s killing.
Karani failed to take plea yesterday (Tuesday, May 4) because he did not have a lawyer to represent him.
The Kiambu Law Courts Deputy Registrar, Wilson Radin, directed that the suspect be provided with a lawyer to facilitate the trial.
The courts, consequently, scheduled his plea-taking for today (Wednesday, May 5).
The accused’s lawyer, M. Njehu, asked the Prosecution to furnish him with witness statements and documentary evidence that the State wishes to rely on in pursuit of the case.
Njehu also requested the court to grant his client what he termed as reasonable bail terms.
Before the charges were read to Karani in Swahili, the court warned him that he would be sentenced to death if he pleads guilty to murder.
Mental tests conducted on the suspect at the Kiambu Level 5 Hospital last week revealed Karani was fit to stand trial.
Karani will remain in custody at the Nairobi Remand Prison pending his bail ruling.
The suspect shocked Kenyans on April 19, when he told Thika Senior Resident Magistrate Oscar Wanyanga that the Judiciary shouldn’t waste time on his case, and should, instead, jail him as quickly as possible.
A postmortem conducted on Karani’s lover, Catherine Nyokabi, 25, indicated she died of blunt force trauma.
Nyokabi’s body was found abandoned in Karani’s car on April 14 on Bob Harris road in Juja, Kiambu County.
Karani would, a day later, be arrested at his Githurai Kimbo home over the vicenarian’s death.
The suspect allegedly confessed to killing Nyokabi after she left him for another man.
Nyokabi was buried on April 20 at her parents’ home Kieni East, Nyeri County.
