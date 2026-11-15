Political freedom and test of Kenyan democracy

Barack Obama and Uhuru Kenyatta have more in common than their former positions as presidents. Both were born in 1961, just 83 days apart. Both are left-handed and served two presidential terms. Yet their experiences after leaving office offer an interesting perspective on how democracies accommodate former leaders who remain politically active.

Premium Article Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week. Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us. 🔥 Flash Sale ! Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in… 0 Days 00 Hours 00 Mins 00 Secs Continue Reading → What you get Unlimited access to all premium content

Ad-free browsing experience

Mobile-optimised reading

Weekly newsletters & digests Pay via M - PESA VISA Airtel Money Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902 Already a subscriber? Log in to continue