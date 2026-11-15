Why the state loves breaking bidding contracts

The powers that be seem to have plenty of money to squander but none to spend on essential services. Even with a massive budget deficit, we readily find funds to pay off companies for reneging on contracts we had entered into but draw the line when it comes to setting aside money for health, education, security and other services.

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