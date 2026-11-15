Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Why the state loves breaking bidding contracts

By Mutahi Mureithi | Nov. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

The powers that be seem to have plenty of money to squander but none to spend on essential services. Even with a massive budget deficit, we readily find funds to pay off companies for reneging on contracts we had entered into but draw the line when it comes to setting aside money for health, education, security and other services.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Arror and Kimwarer JKIA-Adani Deal Rironi–Mau Summit Road Infrastructure Projects
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's water troubles is a crisis of leadership and imagination
Kenya's water troubles is a crisis of leadership and imagination
Opinion
By Bruno Otiato
1 hr ago
Parliament hosts summit, State of Nation address
Politics
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
Leopards claw Sultans to close in on league top spot
Sports
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Where are they? Kin of missing Kenyans cling to fading hope
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Where are they? Kin of missing Kenyans cling to fading hope
Power brokers Ruto banks on in bid to inherit Raila's constituency
By James Omoro 2 hrs ago
Power brokers Ruto banks on in bid to inherit Raila's constituency
How a song, a running order and rival camps exposed ODM divisions
By Clifford Derrick 2 hrs ago
How a song, a running order and rival camps exposed ODM divisions
Uhuru says Raila won in 2022 polls, why did he hand power to Ruto?
By Clifford Derrick 2 hrs ago
Uhuru says Raila won in 2022 polls, why did he hand power to Ruto?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved