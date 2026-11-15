United opposition needs joint manifesto, code of conduct

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Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and LMM Leader Edwin Sifuna join Rigathi Gachagua's family during the burial of his sister Eunice Nyangari Gachagua at Nyange, Kieni, Nyeri County. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

As the United opposition prepares for the 2027 General Election, one fundamental question must take precedence over debate about who becomes its presidential flag-bearer: what agreed programme will it offer Kenyans? What guarantees will ensure its implementation after assuming power?

For too long, political alliances have revolved around personalities, electoral arithmetic and sharing of political positions rather than a common national agenda. Coalition negotiations frequently concentrate on who becomes President, Deputy President or occupies influential government positions, while the collective interests of the electorate receive insufficient attention.

The United Alternative Government should distinguish itself by developing a joint Campaign Manifesto and a binding Code of Conduct, anchored in a formally signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). These documents must establish obligations extending beyond election campaigns and remain operational throughout the coalition's tenure in government.

The joint manifesto should become the principal point of reference for all coalition principals, during campaigns and after assuming office. It should provide a common policy framework against which every leader's public statements, political commitments and government decisions can be measured. This would eliminate contradictory promises, promote consistency and ensure that no principal advances policies that undermine the coalition's collective agenda.

Crucially, the manifesto must be supported by a comprehensive implementation plan, with each commitment backed by credible figures, cost estimates, funding sources, measurable targets and realistic timelines. Every major proposal should withstand public scrutiny and questioning by political competitors. A manifesto supported by verifiable evidence and sound financial projections would strengthen the credibility of the coalition's promises and enable its principals to defend them confidently throughout the campaign.

The manifesto should be formulated through a joint policy secretariat comprising experts drawn from different sectors and industries, including economists, constitutional lawyers, governance specialists, healthcare professionals, educationists, agricultural experts, business leaders and public finance specialists. Working closely with constituent political parties, the secretariat should develop a realistic, costed and measurable national programme reflecting the coalition's shared vision.

The manifesto would also protect the political aspirations of supporters of all constituent parties, regardless of which coalition principal eventually secures the presidential ticket. Every participating party brings its own supporters, priorities and political convictions. These interests must be incorporated into a collectively negotiated programme rather than sacrificed to accommodate one individual's ambitions.

The presidential flag-bearer must therefore become the custodian of the coalition's collective agenda, not its sole architect. Whoever is nominated must commit to implementing the joint manifesto and action plan, which should form an integral part of the coalition agreement.

Such an arrangement would cement political unity and provide Kenyans with greater certainty about the country's future direction. All coalition principals would campaign on the same platform, defend common policies and share responsibility for delivering their electoral commitments.

The manifesto should prioritise issues directly affecting ordinary Kenyans, including constitutional governance, fighting corruption, reducing the cost of living, employment creation, fair taxation, responsible public debt management, affordable healthcare, quality education, agricultural development, strengthening devolution and equitable distribution of national resources.

The coalition must also adopt a binding political Code of Conduct through an MoU signed by all principals, including the presidential candidate. The MoU should establish a Coalition Principals Council responsible for monitoring manifesto implementation, maintaining political discipline and resolving disagreements. The council should hold quarterly review meetings to assess government performance, identify implementation challenges and agree on corrective measures.

Importantly, its chairmanship should rotate annually among coalition principals to reinforce collective ownership and prevent the alliance from becoming the personal political machinery of whoever occupies State House. A technical secretariat should support these reviews and publish periodic progress reports for public scrutiny.

The question of who carries the presidential ticket is important, but it must not overshadow what the coalition intends to deliver. Political leaders must first agree on the destination before deciding who will lead the journey.

-The writer is a political commentator in the UK