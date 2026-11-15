Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

United opposition needs joint manifesto, code of conduct

By Thomas Musau | Nov. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and LMM Leader Edwin Sifuna join Rigathi Gachagua's family during the burial of his sister Eunice Nyangari Gachagua at Nyange, Kieni, Nyeri County. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

As the United opposition prepares for the 2027 General Election, one fundamental question must take precedence over debate about who becomes its presidential flag-bearer: what agreed programme will it offer Kenyans? What guarantees will ensure its implementation after assuming power?

For too long, political alliances have revolved around personalities, electoral arithmetic and sharing of political positions rather than a common national agenda. Coalition negotiations frequently concentrate on who becomes President, Deputy President or occupies influential government positions, while the collective interests of the electorate receive insufficient attention.

The United Alternative Government should distinguish itself by developing a joint Campaign Manifesto and a binding Code of Conduct, anchored in a formally signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). These documents must establish obligations extending beyond election campaigns and remain operational throughout the coalition's tenure in government.

The joint manifesto should become the principal point of reference for all coalition principals, during campaigns and after assuming office. It should provide a common policy framework against which every leader's public statements, political commitments and government decisions can be measured. This would eliminate contradictory promises, promote consistency and ensure that no principal advances policies that undermine the coalition's collective agenda.

Crucially, the manifesto must be supported by a comprehensive implementation plan, with each commitment backed by credible figures, cost estimates, funding sources, measurable targets and realistic timelines. Every major proposal should withstand public scrutiny and questioning by political competitors. A manifesto supported by verifiable evidence and sound financial projections would strengthen the credibility of the coalition's promises and enable its principals to defend them confidently throughout the campaign.

The manifesto should be formulated through a joint policy secretariat comprising experts drawn from different sectors and industries, including economists, constitutional lawyers, governance specialists, healthcare professionals, educationists, agricultural experts, business leaders and public finance specialists. Working closely with constituent political parties, the secretariat should develop a realistic, costed and measurable national programme reflecting the coalition's shared vision.

The manifesto would also protect the political aspirations of supporters of all constituent parties, regardless of which coalition principal eventually secures the presidential ticket. Every participating party brings its own supporters, priorities and political convictions. These interests must be incorporated into a collectively negotiated programme rather than sacrificed to accommodate one individual's ambitions.

The presidential flag-bearer must therefore become the custodian of the coalition's collective agenda, not its sole architect. Whoever is nominated must commit to implementing the joint manifesto and action plan, which should form an integral part of the coalition agreement.

Such an arrangement would cement political unity and provide Kenyans with greater certainty about the country's future direction. All coalition principals would campaign on the same platform, defend common policies and share responsibility for delivering their electoral commitments.

The manifesto should prioritise issues directly affecting ordinary Kenyans, including constitutional governance, fighting corruption, reducing the cost of living, employment creation, fair taxation, responsible public debt management, affordable healthcare, quality education, agricultural development, strengthening devolution and equitable distribution of national resources.

The coalition must also adopt a binding political Code of Conduct through an MoU signed by all principals, including the presidential candidate. The MoU should establish a Coalition Principals Council responsible for monitoring manifesto implementation, maintaining political discipline and resolving disagreements. The council should hold quarterly review meetings to assess government performance, identify implementation challenges and agree on corrective measures.

Importantly, its chairmanship should rotate annually among coalition principals to reinforce collective ownership and prevent the alliance from becoming the personal political machinery of whoever occupies State House. A technical secretariat should support these reviews and publish periodic progress reports for public scrutiny.

The question of who carries the presidential ticket is important, but it must not overshadow what the coalition intends to deliver. Political leaders must first agree on the destination before deciding who will lead the journey.

-The writer is a political commentator in the UK

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

United Opposition Alternative Political Manifesto 2027 Elections Opposition Unity
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's water troubles is a crisis of leadership and imagination
Kenya's water troubles is a crisis of leadership and imagination
Opinion
By Bruno Otiato
1 hr ago
Parliament hosts summit, State of Nation address
Politics
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
Leopards claw Sultans to close in on league top spot
Sports
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Where are they? Kin of missing Kenyans cling to fading hope
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Where are they? Kin of missing Kenyans cling to fading hope
Power brokers Ruto banks on in bid to inherit Raila's constituency
By James Omoro 2 hrs ago
Power brokers Ruto banks on in bid to inherit Raila's constituency
How a song, a running order and rival camps exposed ODM divisions
By Clifford Derrick 2 hrs ago
How a song, a running order and rival camps exposed ODM divisions
Uhuru says Raila won in 2022 polls, why did he hand power to Ruto?
By Clifford Derrick 2 hrs ago
Uhuru says Raila won in 2022 polls, why did he hand power to Ruto?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved