Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Better have an illiterate leader than a looter

By Mutahi Mureithi | Oct. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nyandarua Nominated MCA Milka Nyambura Mwangi went viral for struggling to speak English fluently in the county assembly. [Courtesy]

 There is this county executive lady from Nyandarua who has been in the news for her acute inability to express herself in the Queen’s language. She stutters and stammers as she tries to string together three or four words in English in vain.

In one of the clips, when asked about her educational background, she says she finished her basic (primary) education in 2097 or some such date in the very distant future. This lady is definitely illiterate for all practical purposes. I bet she must be having a rough time carrying out her duties as a county executive. It also puts to question the vetting that take place for such critical public positions.

I only wish the poor lady wouldn’t try too hard to speak a language she’s not familiar with but rather settle for Kiswahili or even her native tongue if everything else fails. It’s not a crime to be functionally illiterate. But this is beside the point because as far as we know, she stumbles along in her day-to-day work, but we haven’t heard her implicated in any scandal, away from the embarrassment of diction, or rather, lack thereof.

Worst case scenario is a situation where she gets paid a salary for hanging her coat in the office and generally hanging around the governor looking busy, in which case it would be a misdemeanour compared to the crime perpetrated by her stiff upper-lipped Harvard-educated superiors who speak as if they don’t want to let their English escape through clenched teeth.

Personally, I would rather have an illiterate person in a position of power than a person with a PHD in looting and thievery, or a doctorate in murder, abductions, political intrigue and such shenanigans. Integrity in my humble opinion should come before everything else. It should define our culture and be part of the selection (and election) criteria for our leaders.

A simple question for our leaders is: “How did you amass so much wealth? How can you explain your choppers, your private jets and your fleet of cars yet we don’t know of a business you have ever started and succeeded in?” If you can’t answer these questions, your face shouldn’t be on the ballot.

The reality is this: when you look at our most brazen thieves, most claim to have several degrees from local and international universities. Hell, we even have a couple of Ivy League plunderers among the political elite.

Most speak flawless English – I am hereby reminded of a young legislator who spent an inordinate amount of time at university and today throws archaic English phrases like ‘crinkum crankum’ casually in conversation in an attempt to show people that he knows a thing or two of the Queen’s language.

He must prove to hoi polloi who vote for him that he is well educated, despite having spent more than a decade at university, not filling his head with legal knowledge but pursuing the perks that come with student leadership. The fellow has never been known to do any work nor ever started a thriving business. But he had a Range Rover while at the university. Go figure.

What happens with educated people when they ascend to political positions, be it lawyers, economists, engineers, lecturers you name them? They seem to conveniently leave whatever they learned at the university back home.

There’s not one single foundational course at the university that does not touch on integrity. The moment one takes up political office however, I bet the pressure is irresistible to conform with the rest of the horde in the race to determine who is more crooked.

Lawyers forget their oath and instead, engage in illegalities because they have become bona fide members of the merry band of thieves. Doctors forget the oath of preserving lives and join the gang of killers in ‘disappearing’ those seen as a threat to the government.

Ivy League educated economists increase in girth on the fat of the land (in exact inverse relationship with the rest of the population) while they attempt to rewrite economic theories known to reduce unemployment and inequality. Pity our nation.

-The writer is a communications consultant

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Milka Nyambura Mwangi Nyandarua Nominated MCA Political Integrity
.

Latest Stories

Allow hospital to carry on with its business now
Allow hospital to carry on with its business now
Editorial
By Editorial
41 mins ago
Mandatory death sentence for robbery with violence unconstitutional, court rules
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
41 mins ago
A decade of stadium promises but little action on the ground
National
By Jacob Ochiro
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadly cost of enforcement failures as City Hall shifts blame
By David Odongo 41 mins ago
Deadly cost of enforcement failures as City Hall shifts blame
How City Hall cartels mint millions from building approvals
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh and Jacob Ochiro 41 mins ago
How City Hall cartels mint millions from building approvals
Mandatory death sentence for robbery with violence unconstitutional, court rules
By Kamau Muthoni 41 mins ago
Mandatory death sentence for robbery with violence unconstitutional, court rules
Is Ruto trying to win Kalonzo or split his Ukambani support base?
By Prestone Murunga 41 mins ago
Is Ruto trying to win Kalonzo or split his Ukambani support base?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved