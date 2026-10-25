Of double standards and dark shadows; hypocrisy shaping 2027 presidential race

There is certainly a lot of hypocrisy poisoning the air at present. Double standards, wooh! All those little white hens out there! To hear some people moralising, you’d think they and their heroes have always exhibited the most impeccable standards of behaviour. They sanctimoniously lecture others on ethics, while having violated the same rules themselves.
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