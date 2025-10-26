When leadership forgets about taxpayer, nation pays the price

Kenya is peaceful today because many leaders have sacrificed by controlling their tempers, staying united during tough times, and working with our late Rt Hon Raila Odinga and the governing forces when sacrifice was needed over self-interest. I respect that history. But last week in Kitui, something changed for me. When a national day became a stage for partisanship and harsh orders to “keep off,” it was the last straw on a back I have carried for too long. We are playing a short game with a long country.