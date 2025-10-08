×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Much-hyped security meetings are a waste of money and time

By Gitobu Imanyara | Oct. 8, 2025
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the Nairobi edition of Jukwaa la Usalama. [Murkomen, X]

In just six months, Kenyans have witnessed an expensive circus parading as a national security initiative. Security barazas, public meetings held across all 47 counties, were supposed to reassure citizens and demonstrate the State’s commitment to fighting crime. Instead, they have become spectacles of waste, consuming scarce resources, while insecurity continues to ravage communities.

At each of these events, millions of shillings are spent not on strengthening intelligence, not on equipping local police posts, and not on protecting vulnerable communities. Instead, funds are blown on convoys of gas-guzzling vehicles, helicopter hire, lavish catering, and hotel accommodation. One county baraza alone consumes a minimum of Sh15 million, money that could have built police housing, bought patrol vehicles, or provided surveillance equipment.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Jukwaa La Usalama Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen Murkomen Security Meetings
.

Latest Stories

300 villagers left homeless after eviction from President Ruto's Taita Taveta farm
300 villagers left homeless after eviction from President Ruto's Taita Taveta farm
Coast
By Renson Mnyamwezi
2 hrs ago
Scars of brutality: Survivors relive trauma of 2023 police crackdown
Courts
By Harold Odhiambo
2 hrs ago
State borrows Sh95.5b in five months as public debt hits Sh12 trillion
Politics
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

DCI grills JKIA cocaine suspects as London police seek answers
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
DCI grills JKIA cocaine suspects as London police seek answers
Kalonzo Musyoka: The underrated power broker who could decide 2027 presidency
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Kalonzo Musyoka: The underrated power broker who could decide 2027 presidency
State borrows Sh95.5b in five months as public debt hits Sh12 trillion
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
State borrows Sh95.5b in five months as public debt hits Sh12 trillion
Scars of brutality: Survivors relive trauma of 2023 police crackdown
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Scars of brutality: Survivors relive trauma of 2023 police crackdown
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved