Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Family fears for children left behind after parents die in Mtito Andei accident

By Patrick Beja | Oct. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Dr Patrick Mutsunga and his wife Younitta Mutsunga died in the road accident at Kanga, near Mtito Andei, along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on October 25, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

A village in Rabai Constituency, Kilifi County, is struggling to come to terms with the loss of four members of an extended family in a road accident that claimed 24 lives.

Mikomani village is mourning Dr Patrick Mutsunga, his wife Younitta Mutsunga, their son Ndune Mutsunga and a close relative, Moses Mwadzuya, who died in the October 25 crash along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway near Kanga, Mtito Andei.

The accident reportedly occurred when a church bus collided with a commercial tipper truck, leaving families across the country grieving their loved ones.

For the Mutsunga family, the tragedy has brought profound grief and uncertainty over the future of children and other dependants left behind by the deceased.

Mwadzuya Mutsunga and his relatives began receiving news of the deaths on Sunday evening. Initially, they learnt that three family members had died, but as more information emerged, they discovered that the toll had risen to four.

Among the dead was Moses, whom Mutsunga identified as his eldest son. Moses had left home on Wednesday evening to travel, leaving behind his wife and three children.

His death has left the family grappling with the loss of a son, husband and father, as well as concerns about how his children will be supported.

“We have lost people we depended on,” Mutsunga said.

For Mwalimu Mungule, the deaths have left the household overwhelmed by grief and anxiety about the future.

He said the deceased supported not only their immediate families but also other relatives who depended on them for financial assistance.

“We are grieving in this home. This family was depended upon by many different people, and we have lost so much,” Mungule said.

He fears the effects of the tragedy will be felt long after the immediate period of mourning, particularly by children still in school who require continued financial support.

School fees, food, clothing and other basic necessities are among the pressing concerns facing the surviving relatives as they try to reorganise their lives.

Mungule appealed to the government, journalists and members of the public to support the family during the difficult period.

“We are asking for government assistance and support from the media. We need people to stand with us during this tragedy,” he said.

The family hopes assistance from government agencies, community leaders, charitable organisations and well-wishers will help meet the needs of the children and other dependants left vulnerable by the deaths.

Tsuma Kanyonge said he first learnt of the tragedy on Sunday evening through a message informing him that his uncle and aunt had died in a road accident.

He later learnt that other members of his family were also among the victims, deepening the shock and grief.

“I have been given a burden that we cannot carry,” he said, appealing to well-wishers to support the bereaved family.

As the relatives mourn their four loved ones, the future of the children left behind remains a major concern. Moses’ three children must now cope with the emotional loss of their father while facing uncertainty over their education and daily needs.

The family is seeking outside assistance to help provide stability for the children and other dependants as it adjusts to life after the tragedy.

The deaths in Mikomani highlight how road accidents devastate families long after the immediate rescue and recovery efforts end. Beyond the loss of life, surviving relatives must cope with grief, reorganise their households and take on responsibilities they may not have anticipated.

When several members of one extended family die in a single incident, the impact is especially severe, weakening existing support networks at a time when the need for emotional and financial assistance is greatest.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kanga Road Crash Mtito Andei Accident Road Deaths
.

Latest Stories

Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
30 mins ago
Release abducted Tanzanian, Amnesty International tells state
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
Why Opposition should just settle on Sifuna as flag bearer
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
By Prestone Murunga 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
By Clinton Ambujo and Anne Atieno 2 hrs ago
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved