Family fears for children left behind after parents die in Mtito Andei accident

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Dr Patrick Mutsunga and his wife Younitta Mutsunga died in the road accident at Kanga, near Mtito Andei, along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on October 25, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

A village in Rabai Constituency, Kilifi County, is struggling to come to terms with the loss of four members of an extended family in a road accident that claimed 24 lives.

Mikomani village is mourning Dr Patrick Mutsunga, his wife Younitta Mutsunga, their son Ndune Mutsunga and a close relative, Moses Mwadzuya, who died in the October 25 crash along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway near Kanga, Mtito Andei.

The accident reportedly occurred when a church bus collided with a commercial tipper truck, leaving families across the country grieving their loved ones.

For the Mutsunga family, the tragedy has brought profound grief and uncertainty over the future of children and other dependants left behind by the deceased.

Mwadzuya Mutsunga and his relatives began receiving news of the deaths on Sunday evening. Initially, they learnt that three family members had died, but as more information emerged, they discovered that the toll had risen to four.

Among the dead was Moses, whom Mutsunga identified as his eldest son. Moses had left home on Wednesday evening to travel, leaving behind his wife and three children.

His death has left the family grappling with the loss of a son, husband and father, as well as concerns about how his children will be supported.

“We have lost people we depended on,” Mutsunga said.

For Mwalimu Mungule, the deaths have left the household overwhelmed by grief and anxiety about the future.

He said the deceased supported not only their immediate families but also other relatives who depended on them for financial assistance.

“We are grieving in this home. This family was depended upon by many different people, and we have lost so much,” Mungule said.

He fears the effects of the tragedy will be felt long after the immediate period of mourning, particularly by children still in school who require continued financial support.

School fees, food, clothing and other basic necessities are among the pressing concerns facing the surviving relatives as they try to reorganise their lives.

Mungule appealed to the government, journalists and members of the public to support the family during the difficult period.

“We are asking for government assistance and support from the media. We need people to stand with us during this tragedy,” he said.

The family hopes assistance from government agencies, community leaders, charitable organisations and well-wishers will help meet the needs of the children and other dependants left vulnerable by the deaths.

Tsuma Kanyonge said he first learnt of the tragedy on Sunday evening through a message informing him that his uncle and aunt had died in a road accident.

He later learnt that other members of his family were also among the victims, deepening the shock and grief.

“I have been given a burden that we cannot carry,” he said, appealing to well-wishers to support the bereaved family.

As the relatives mourn their four loved ones, the future of the children left behind remains a major concern. Moses’ three children must now cope with the emotional loss of their father while facing uncertainty over their education and daily needs.

The family is seeking outside assistance to help provide stability for the children and other dependants as it adjusts to life after the tragedy.

The deaths in Mikomani highlight how road accidents devastate families long after the immediate rescue and recovery efforts end. Beyond the loss of life, surviving relatives must cope with grief, reorganise their households and take on responsibilities they may not have anticipated.

When several members of one extended family die in a single incident, the impact is especially severe, weakening existing support networks at a time when the need for emotional and financial assistance is greatest.