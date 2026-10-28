Drama as parent claims daughter's index number is satanic

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A parent in Jomvu, Mombasa County, has been detained by police for allegedly preventing her daughter from sitting her national examination over her examination registration number or index number.

According to Jomvu Sub-County Police Commander, Celina Chirchir, the parent claimed that her daughter had been assigned index number 666, which he believes is associated with Satanism.

The situation prompted school administrators to contact the police, who visited the parent's home and arrested her.

The student was subsequently escorted to sit her examination as police took action against the parent.