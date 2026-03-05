State to launch large-scale manganese mining in Tana River

Audio By Vocalize

Mining CS Hassan Joho and Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana with stakeholders during a consultative meeting on mineral development in Tana River County, held in Mombasa on March 3, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The government has identified Tana River County as hosting significant manganese deposits, particularly within the mid-Galana geological zone.

Geological mapping and field investigations have confirmed structurally controlled manganese mineralisation associated with fault systems in the Lali Hill area.

In addition to manganese, the county hosts iron mineralisation, industrial and construction minerals, and sedimentary basin resources.

These occurrences position the Tana River as an emerging metallic mineral hub within the region.

The confirmed manganese deposits will undergo further detailed exploration to determine the full size and economic value of the resource.

Manganese is mainly used to strengthen steel and remove impurities, and is also a key component in modern lithium-ion batteries used in smartphones and tablets.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho said during a sensitisation meeting on mineral development in Tana River, held in Mombasa, that the county’s vast mineral wealth remains largely untapped.

The meeting brought together the executive and legislative arms of the county assembly, led by Governor Dhadho Godhana and county assembly speaker Osman Galole, respectively.

Also present were principal secretaries Harry Kimutai, Betsy Njagi, and Aden Millah.

“We have earmarked Tana River as a great county with immense potential. If we unlock mining, you will not complain about energy and water. If we fail to take certain steps today, we will blame ourselves tomorrow. If we start right, we will get it right,” said Joho.

He called for concerted efforts among local communities, the County Government and the Ministry to ensure sustainable exploitation of the minerals in a way that drives inclusive growth and industrial transformation.

Joho urged coast residents to shun myths and misconceptions surrounding mining, including claims about infertility, low libido and witchcraft, and instead embrace the significant capital investments that could improve livelihoods.

“This is not the first place where mineral extraction is happening. You would rather struggle than accept opportunities to improve your standards of living,” he said.

He noted that Mrima Hill in Kwale county, despite past controversy, has the potential to generate trillions of shillings in mineral revenue.

Joho assured artisanal miners that they would play a significant role in the sector, adding that investors would establish value-added facilities for locally extracted minerals.

“Governor, I challenge you today: if you want to transform Tana River County, mining is the way to go,” said Joho.

He called for the need for unity of purpose to ensure both locals and the country benefit from the county’s mineral endowment.

He also directed mining officers to ensure land restoration in Tana North Sub-County, where a rush in gypsum mining raised concerns among residents over land degradation following extraction activities.

“You are officers on the ground. Do not wait for direction from the PS or CS. Act on your own volition if something is wrong,” he said.

Governor Godhana urged leaders to proactively scout for investors through the County Investment Corporation.

“Mining must happen to improve our economic prospects,” he said.

Galole underscored the need to start on the right footing through regular stakeholder engagements to build public confidence in the anticipated mining operations.

“This time, you are getting it right, CS. We laud you for recognising the role of the County Assembly,” Galole said.