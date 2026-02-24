Relief as village gets first reliable water supply

Audio By Vocalize

Residents of Bwaga Moyo village in Mwakirunge Ward, Mombasa County, are celebrating the launch of a new water project that has brought clean and safe water closer to their homes.

The project ends years of struggle to access this essential resource. For decades, families relied on distant rivers and unsafe water sources, exposing them to waterborne diseases and forcing women and children to spend long hours collecting water.

The water project is supported by the World Bank-funded Water and Sanitation Development Project (WSDP), in partnership with Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company Ltd (MOWASSCO). It serves about 1,000 households, marking a major improvement in water security.

During the commissioning ceremony, residents described the project as life-changing. Omazi Hare, who leads a local women’s group, said it has provided much-needed relief.

“We have been walking long distances to the river with our children to fetch water. The time spent doing this can now be used for other activities,” she said.

Hare added that ready access to water allows women to focus on income-generating activities and childcare rather than spending hours travelling to collect water.

Joseph Katama, another resident, said the whole community has benefited. “Boheka village has really benefited from the project. People come from other areas to fetch water, bringing carts on motorcycles,” he said.

“We used to have a lot of diarrhoea, especially among children. The water from the river was not safe and was slightly salty. We had no other option but to keep going back,” he added.

Habiba Ali, Acting Managing Director of MOWASSCO, said the project was a breakthrough led by a community women’s organisation.

The kiosk was established through collaboration between the World Bank, the Mombasa County Government, and MOWASSCO. It currently serves nearly 1,000 households, with plans to expand access across Mwakirunge Ward.

The Bwaga Moyo kiosk is one of 30 water points funded by the World Bank under the WSDP programme, aimed at improving water security, public health, and community resilience.