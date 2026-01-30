Police arrest six suspects linked to violent robberies in Mtwapa

Man in cuffs. [GettyImages]

Police in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, have arrested six people implicated in a string of violent robberies in Mtwapa and its surrounding areas and seized 18 rolls of bhang during a multi-agency operation.

According to police reports, officers from Mtwapa police station received a distress call from a trader that robbers with crude weapons had invaded his shop and attacked his shopkeeper.

''The robbers went to the shop posing as customers. They forced their way into the shop and during the incident, the shopkeeper was seriously cut on the head four times and on the shoulders. The robbers stole from their assorted shop goods worth about Shh30,000 sales of the day and Mpesa cash totaling to Sh90,000,'' read part of the police report.

Acting on intelligence and CCTV footage obtained from the scene and information from members of the public, the officers launched an operation in Vipingo, where the suspects were believed to be hiding after committing crimes within Mtwapa township, and made the arrest.

''A team of officers drawn from DCI Kilifi South and Mtwapa police station, led by SCCIO Kilifi South and Stapol Mtwapa proceeded to Vipingo area where the suspects are said to be hiding whenever they commit an offence within Mtwapa Township. They identified a Swahili house, and upon gaining entry, three men were subdued,'' read the report.

Three suspects were arrested inside a single room after the house was cordoned off.

They were identified as Mustafa Majeza Juma alias Musto, 21, Bubblin Kitsao Kazungu alias Kuta Giriama, 26, and Abdul Mwatondo Matano alias Abdul,20.

Other suspects arrested were Swale Mwarauka Digo, 32, Mohamed Juma Digo,19, and Hamisi Rama Wabungo Digo, 18.

A search of the house led to the recovery of four face masks, six mobile phones, eight identity cards bearing different names, two Somali swords, two pangas, two slashers sharpened on both sides, five kitchen knives, three pairs of scissors, and one sachet of rizla papers.

In addition, police recovered a clear container with bhang seeds, branded caps, complete meko gas 6kg, three brand new trousers, and a court bail receipt in the name of Mustafa Majeza Juma, linked to an earlier attempted robbery with violence case, for which a warrant of arrest was pending.

The investigators said the recovered items pointed to the suspects’ involvement in a series of robberies within the Mtwapa and Kijipwa areas.

Police said the suspects are believed to be members of an organised gang that has been terrorising residents, targeting victims at night and using crude weapons to carry out attacks.

Following interrogation, the three suspects led officers to a second house, also in Vipingo, where the other three suspects were arrested.

At the second location, police recovered 18 and a big roll of cannabis sativa, compressed bhang weighing approximately 632 grams, a pair of scissors, plates, a weighing scale, a gas lighter, a key and pad lock, and Sh7,000 in cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The six suspects were escorted to Mtwapa Police Station, where they are being held pending arraignment in court.

Police said they are expected to face charges related to robbery with violence and trafficking in narcotic drugs.