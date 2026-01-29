Pope Leo XIV appoints Rev Kimengich coadjutor archbishop of Mombasa

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, Dominic Kimengich speaks to the media after a Good Friday mass on Friday 18, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Rev Dominic Kimengich, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, as the Coadjutor Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa.

The appointment was announced in a communique dated January 28, 2026, marking a significant pastoral transition for one of Kenya’s metropolitan scenes.

"As Coadjutor Archbishop, he will assist the Archbishop of Mombasa, Martin Kivuva, in the pastoral governance of the Archdiocese and, in accordance with canon law, holds the right of succession upon the vacancy of the metropolitan see,'' the statement said.

Unlike an auxiliary bishop, a coadjutor automatically becomes the next head of the diocese when the current bishop is nearing retirement or has health issues.

This appointment ensures continuity of leadership and strengthens the Church’s pastoral mission along the Kenyan Coast. The official retirement age for Catholic bishops is 75 years, and the current Archbishop of Mombasa, Bishop Kivuva, is 73.

''We welcome the appointment of the new bishop and pray to God that he continues with his good work as that of the current Archbishop Kivuva,'' a Catholic faithful from the Vikobani Outstation, Miritini Parish, Francis Juma said.

Bishop Dominic Kimengich was born in 1961 and was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Nakuru on 14 September 1986.

Over the years, he has rendered dedicated service to the Church through diverse pastoral, administrative, and formational roles.

His priestly ministry includes parish assignments, leadership in priestly formation as Rector of St. Joseph Junior Seminary, Molo, and service as Vicar General of the Diocese of Nakuru.

He later served as Rector of St. Matthias Mulumba Major Seminary, Tindinyo, where he played a key role in the formation of future priests.

Bishop Kimengich also worked at the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) in Nairobi, offering canonical and legal expertise, particularly in strengthening ecclesiastical tribunals and promoting sound Church governance.

On March 20th, 2010, he was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Lodwar and Titular Bishop of Tanaramusa, receiving episcopal ordination on 22 May 2010.

Pope Benedict XVI subsequently appointed him Bishop of the Diocese of Lodwar on 5 March 2011, and he was installed on 30 March 2011.

In November 2019, he was transferred to the Diocese of Eldoret, where he has faithfully shepherded the people of God with a strong emphasis on evangelisation, pastoral accompaniment, and prudent administration.

The Archdiocese of Mombasa, a historic cradle of Christianity in East Africa, continues to play a strategic role in evangelisation, interreligious dialogue,

and social justice along the Coast region. Bishop Kimengich’s appointment brings with it a wealth of pastoral experience and ecclesial insight to support this mission.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) warmly welcomes this appointment and invites all the faithful to keep Bishop Dominic Kimengich, the Archdiocese of Mombasa, and the Church in Kenya in prayer as he prepares to assume this new pastoral responsibility in the service of God’s people.