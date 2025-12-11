Residents protest delayed Sh2.5b compensation by KAA

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Acting MD Henry Ogoye. [File, Standard]

Hundreds of residents of Kwa Chocha Estate displaced by the expansion of Malindi International Airport yesterday protested against the Kenya Airports Authority over delayed compensation.

The residents are demanding Sh2.5 billion in a matter that has been in court and the Land Acquisition Tribunal, which hears appeals from the National Land Commission (NLC), for the last 15 years.

The residents claimed that some officials were delaying the payout to add fictitious names to the list of the beneficiaries.

“I have been to Nairobi several times to look for the report of the NLC, but unfortunately they told me that the report was not ready yet,” said their chairman, Charles Safari.

In 2015, 230 residents were compensated with Sh423 million for their structures and were to be paid for the land acquisition.

Currently the residents said they were running out of patience, as the KAA’s continuous delay in compensating them showed there was a lack of commitment, which has affected their livelihoods, as others had died while some had developed chronic ailments for not getting their dues.

“I have been holding them back so that we wait for the judgement, for the compensation, but no, it’s like they are deciding we move to the airport, break that fence, and go back to our pieces of land. It’s really discouraging that this project has taken over 15 years,” he said.

The Director of Valuation and Taxation at the National Land Commission (NLC), Joel Ombati, and the Kilifi County NLC Coordinator, Umi Kugula, who were caught up in the drama, calmed down the residents, assuring them that they were on the ground with their team of valuers and surveyors to tour the affected area and make a report.

“We came here today to ascertain the extent of the affected land, and together with our survey and valuers, we will go round with you on the property so that we can have some report,” he said.

He also directed the residents, through their advocate, to write letters indicating that they toured the property together with NLC and KAA officials.

“Your secretary or chairman should write a letter after we’ve toured the property together and indicate that we as NLC and KAA were with you on site and you expressed your grievances verbally and in writing and send it to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NLC because we may not be able to do anything until the letter reaches our offices, and the letter should be copied to the Director General of KAA,” he said.