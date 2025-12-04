×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Five accused of defrauding late tycoon TSS Sh8.7b set free

By Willis Oketch | Dec. 4, 2025
Judge's gavel. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

The five suspects charged with conspiracy to defraud the late Mombasa business tycoon, Sheikh Tahir Said (TSS), of Sh8.7 billion eight years ago, have been acquitted.  

Yesterday, Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithukua said the five have no case to answer. He said the prosecution failed to adduce evidence to link James Mwangi, Awey Ahmed, Zahir Abbas Zein Ahmed, and Victor Were to the offence.  

"The conspiracy is not established. It appears it was perpetrated by somebody else, and as such, the five have been acquitted of the count of conspiracy," said Ithuku. 

The magistrate said there was no complainant in the case. He said TSS's widow and daughter, who were mentioned having participated in the transfer of shares, were not called to give evidence. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“TSS’s widow whose signature was forged to secure a loan did not come to court to ascertain if the signature was not hers,” he said. 

The magistrate said even KCB Bank, which is in the custody of the documents that were claimed to have been forged, was not a complainant. 

“The bank, through a lawyer who testified, confirmed the documents in question, which were used in securing a loan from the bank, are not forged.”  

The court also observed that TSS’s lawyer, who was the custodian of the documents, was not called to give evidence. 

“The bank did not complain of any forgery following the evidence of a lawyer from a law firm where the documents were executed,” said Ithuku. 

The five were charged with seven counts of defrauding the tycoon between 2011 and 2015. However, they denied the charges and were released on bond. 

The magistrate did not put the accused in defence. He ordered that the cash bail or any bond that the accused had deposited be released to them. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

TSS Fraud Case Mombasa Court KCB Loan Dispute Forgery Allegations
.

Latest Stories

Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
43 mins ago
Governor Mutuma recounts interaction with slain Meru blogger
Courts
By Kimaku Chege
43 mins ago
Second case filed against Mombasa's Sh17b waste tender
Courts
By Joackim Bwana
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
By Josphat Thiong’o and George Njunge 43 mins ago
NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
By Kamau Muthoni 43 mins ago
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 43 mins ago
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
By Mercy Kahenda 43 mins ago
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved