Ex-PS Mwaisaka raises concern over Taita Taveta squatter crisis

Former commissioner for the Constitutional Implementation Commission (CCIC) Philemon Mwaisaka has decried the squatter issue in Taita Taveta County.

Mwaisaka, who is also a former PS, said that land belonging to the locals has been grabbed and allocated to people from outside, rendering many landless in their own county.

He faulted elected leaders for failing to address the thorny squatter issue in the region.

The former PS spoke over the weekend during the burial of former Director of Operations, National Security Intelligence Service (NSIS), Elias Mwakamba Mjomba in Wundanyi Constituency.

Mwaisaka claimed that local leaders are committed to adequately addressing the squatter menace in the region.

He said thousands of residents of Taita Taveta were internally displaced persons after they were evicted from their ancestral land by the so-called investors who have acquired title deeds.

The former PS noted it is only in the county where 86 per cent of the total land area is occupied by private farms, while the local community occupies a paltry less than 12 per cent.

“Land and mining fields belonging to the local community have been grabbed because leaders in the county are cowardly leaders and cannot aggressively push for the locals’ land rights. We need courageous, determined and committed leaders, or else we will not survive," he said.

Mwaisaka's concerns after the recent eviction of more than 300 villagers from a 1000-acre area in Mata village in Taveta Sub County.

More than 1,000 squatters were evicted along the Njukini/Elarai border between Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties.

One squatter was killed, several others critically injured and property of unknown value destroyed in the latest land skirmishes.

Fear and anxiety have also gripped the local community over planned evictions at the vast 3000-acre Machungwa farm in Taveta Sub County, which is being occupied by over 10,000 squatters after its lease expired in 2014.

Sources in the security sector say there was a planned eviction at the St Agnes land area in Voi town by a church and another on a 2000-acre ranch in Wagala by powerful individuals.

Former Wundanyi legislator Thomas Mwadeghu differed with Mwaisaka, saying land issues were complex and that local leaders cannot be blamed for the squatter problem in the county.

“We are not cowards as claimed by the former PS. We have been championing the interest of the local community,” the former ODM legislator told mourners.

Mwadeghu, who is now an elder, said they are working round the clock to ensure the local community is united ahead of the next polls.

“Elders have taken charge and will give political direction to the local community when the time comes,” he told mourners. Area MP Danson Mwashako and former legislator eulogised the bereaved family.

The Water and Environment Executive, who represented Governor Andrew Mwadime, said the county is moving in the right direction.

“Contrary to claims, the county is moving in the right direction. Elders should enhance consultative meetings and advisory roles to decide on the future destiny of the county,” he told mourners.

At the same time, Mwaisaka urged parents to take the education of their children seriously.

“Education is a license which will make us free from confusion and slavery,” he added.