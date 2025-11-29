Nassir: Magarini win shows ODM still strong in Coast despite Raila death

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro, his Mombasa counterpart Abdulawamad Nassir lead other leaders in celebrating Harrison Kombe's win in Magarini. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Abdulswamad Nassir has said that the party still calls the shots in the Coast region after the win in the Magarini election.

Nassir said that the party successfully delivered as promised, citing its dominating presence in the Coast region for the last 20 years.

While celebrating the Magarini seat, where ODM candidate Harrison Kombe garnered 17,909 votes, Nassir said that the win was an honour to the party founder the late Raila Odinga.

He said after spending 10 days in Magarini leading a spirited campaign, the results proved the resilience and faith of their supporters.

“This is a win in honour of our founding leader Raila Odinga, whose life’s work lit the path we proudly walk today. His legacy lives in every victory for the people. Every promise we kept and every step we take towards justice and dignity for all under the leadership of our new leader, Oburu,” said Nassir.

Kombe trounced Stanley Kenga with 17,909 against 8,907 votes.

In the mini poll that attracted 10 candidates Mr Furaha Chengo of Democracy National Alliance (NDA) 227 votes, John Sulubu Masha of Kenya Social Congress 10 votes and Samuel Nzai of Wiper Patriotic Front who got 58 votes.

The only Independent candidate in the race Mr Amos Katana scored 182 votes while the only female candidate Ms Sarah Wahito Gakahu (Kenya Moja Movement) garnered 12 votes.

Others were Hamadi Chadi Karisa of the Roots Party of Kenya who scored 138 votes, Jacob Themo Kwicha of the Federal Party (70), Emmuel Kalama of The We Alliance Party (Twap) who received 60 votes.

Nassir said that ODM was united and still has the foot soldiers that can deliver the votes.

“Those with figments of imagination are those who do not hold any power in the party; this is the party of unity. Last election the difference in votes between Kombe and his close opponent was 29 votes; this time around it is in the thousands,” said Nassir“We congratulate our entire leadership. We said we would win the vote through unity. You do not win votes by being divisive, abusive and creating tension,” said Nassir.

The governor said that for those who doubted ODM and thought it was its end, they were mistaken.

Nassir said they are seeds that Raila planted, and they have popped up as a stronger party and won not just in Magarini.

“We have won in all places we had a candidate. This is to Baba and our current leader, Oburu, and be assured you have foot soldiers, and of course, those speaking about broad-based, we will either be in government or form the government,” said Nassir.