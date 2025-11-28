AfDB to finance construction of Sh2b blue economy centre at TUM

Some of the graduands during Technical University of Mombasa 12th graduation ceremony. 3,281 students graduated Nov. 27,2025.[Omondi Onyango,Standard]

The government will construct a Sh2 billion research and training facility on the blue economy at the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM).

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Julius Ogamba said on Thursday that the government has secured the funding for the project from the African Development Bank.

He said the centre will address emerging challenges and opportunities in fisheries, maritime logistics and climate-resilient infrastructure on the coast.

“The African Development Bank identified TUM as a key beneficiary in Higher Education Science and Technology Phase 11 funding.

“Through the funding, a centre of excellence for research and training in blue economy and civil engineering at a cost of USD 16,278,648.78,” he said.

He also said the government spent Sh.266.8 million to construct a school of medicine in TUM, making it the 13th university offering medicine.

The TUM School of Medicine and Health Sciences, launched on September 5, 2025, has admitted its first batch of medical students.

Dr Ogamba commended TUM for making significant strides to position itself as a leader in marine research.

The CS said this during the graduation of over 3,000 graduates who completed courses at certificate, diploma and degree levels.

Dr Ogamba said medical students are allowed to train at the Mombasa County Government’s level 1-5 county hospitals.

“May I commend the County Government of Mombasa for availing facilities in Level 1 to 5 hospitals for training medical students and committing scholarships to twelve students annually?” said Dr Ogamba.

Addressing the parents and relatives of graduands, TUM Council chair Dr Fredrick Odede reminded the graduands that they have now started a fresh life.

Odede said that TUM remains committed to steering the course of higher education in Kenya towards innovation, relevance, and sustainability.

He said TUM enhances research and promotes technological advancement and partnerships that link academia with the labour market.

He said the institution’s theme, “Sailing with Technology to Chart Sustainable Futures”, is apt for your generation.

He explained that the world we inherited is dynamic and often turbulent, much like an open ocean.

“The challenges are vast: climate change, resource depletion, and social inequality, to name but a few. These are not merely distant storms on the horizon; they are the very currents we must learn to master.

"In this context, technology is not just a tool, but it is our vessel and our guide,” he said.