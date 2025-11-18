×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

DCI arrests two suspects in deadly Kwa Binzaro cult case amid regrouping fears

By Marion Kithi | Nov. 18, 2025
Kwa Binzaro cult suspect Sharleen Temba Anido appearing at the Malindi High court. [File, Standard]

Two suspects linked to the  Kwa Binzaro cult in Kilifi have been arrested after more than five months on the run. Julius Thuva Liwali, 35, and Charles Mutua Musee, 67, were tracked down in Kitui County by homicide detectives from the DCI in Nairobi before being transported to Kilifi to face multiple charges, including radicalisation, terrorism and murder.

Police reported that Liwali was found hiding at Musee’s home in Kanyaa village, while Musee was arrested at Kanyonyo trading centre as he attempted to flee towards Nairobi. Detectives say Musee is a former Shakahola cult member who left the forest in 2022, with his entire family believed to have perished that same year. Police recovered, mobile phones, notebooks, a motorcycle and other exhibits. The pair will appear at the Malindi High Court as detectives seek custodial orders.

Four other suspects, Sharleen Anido, James Kazungu, Thomas Mukunwe and Kahindi Garama, remain detained and are due in court on November 24. Prosecutors argue they pose a suicide risk and could abscond or regroup, noting their links to the 2023 Shakahola massacre, in which over 450 people died. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Shakahola Massacre Kwa Binzaro Cult Terrorism Charges Radicalisation
.

Latest Stories

Nyambura ties with Shah at Vet Lab Captain's junior meet
Nyambura ties with Shah at Vet Lab Captain's junior meet
Golf
By Mose Sammy
25 mins ago
Inside Sonko's new multimillion Mercedes G-Wagon convoy turning heads
Entertainment
By Raymond Muthee
55 mins ago
Why pharmaceutical distributors are uneasy with UAE trade deal
Health & Science
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From relatives to allies: How African leaders consolidate power
By Raymond Muthee 1 hr ago
From relatives to allies: How African leaders consolidate power
How Mama Ida is quietly shaping ODM succession
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
How Mama Ida is quietly shaping ODM succession
Why opposition is fighting to block presidential results reverification
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Why opposition is fighting to block presidential results reverification
Househelp wins Sh569,717 payout against former employer
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Househelp wins Sh569,717 payout against former employer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved