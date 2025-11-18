DCI arrests two suspects in deadly Kwa Binzaro cult case amid regrouping fears

Kwa Binzaro cult suspect Sharleen Temba Anido appearing at the Malindi High court. [File, Standard]

Two suspects linked to the Kwa Binzaro cult in Kilifi have been arrested after more than five months on the run. Julius Thuva Liwali, 35, and Charles Mutua Musee, 67, were tracked down in Kitui County by homicide detectives from the DCI in Nairobi before being transported to Kilifi to face multiple charges, including radicalisation, terrorism and murder.

Police reported that Liwali was found hiding at Musee’s home in Kanyaa village, while Musee was arrested at Kanyonyo trading centre as he attempted to flee towards Nairobi. Detectives say Musee is a former Shakahola cult member who left the forest in 2022, with his entire family believed to have perished that same year. Police recovered, mobile phones, notebooks, a motorcycle and other exhibits. The pair will appear at the Malindi High Court as detectives seek custodial orders.

Four other suspects, Sharleen Anido, James Kazungu, Thomas Mukunwe and Kahindi Garama, remain detained and are due in court on November 24. Prosecutors argue they pose a suicide risk and could abscond or regroup, noting their links to the 2023 Shakahola massacre, in which over 450 people died.