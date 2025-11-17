×
Former CS Aisha Jumwa under investigation for assaulting NGAAF director in Kilifi

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Nov. 17, 2025
Former Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage Cabinet Minister Aisha Jumwa in Mombasa on July 26, 2024. [File, Standard]

Kenya Roads Board chairperson Aisha Jumwa is under investigation for allegedly assaulting the National Government Affirmative Action director, Ruth Bendera.

Yesterday, Kilifi Sub County Police Commander Stanley Tanui said Bendera had logged a complaint over the incident that took place at a funeral in Kaloleni on Saturday.

A section of Kilifi residents has condemned Ms Jumwa for the increased violence in funerals that she attends with her political rivals.

Speaking at his home in Kilifi town, Bendera said trouble started when she sat next to Jumwa, who allegedly started insulting her before she twisted her arm, injuring her.

The funeral was of Mzee Kitsao Jogolo at the Jibana area in Kaloleni Sub-County.

“I had made my condolence speech and was seated when she started insulting me, and when I stood up to leave, she grabbed my arm and twisted it and slapped me on the face. Her goons followed me to my car, where they were repulsed by security officers, and I recorded a statement at the Kilifi police station,” she said.

Residents led by Hadija Mohamed and Hassan Nyale condemned the incident, calling for quick investigations into the matter, adding that political violence will not be tolerated in the area.

“It is very sad for violence to start cropping up again in Kilifi, and Aisha is known for causing chaos whenever she wishes, but we as Kilifi youth will not accept such behaviour, and I caution my fellow youth against being used by her to create tension in the county,” said Nyale.

Hadaija said that Aisha was becoming a shame to women leadership not only in Kilifi County but in the country and that she was spoiling it for other women eyeing political positions in the area.

“Her actions are not good, and she needs to repent and change her behaviour very fast, or she will lose her political mojo,” she said.

