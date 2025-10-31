Coast Interfaith CEO faults Makenzi teachings as misleading

Controversial pastor Paul Makenzi (right) at the Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa, on October 29, 2025. [File, Standard]

The Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics Chief Executive Officer Dr Stephen Anyenda has faulted controversial preacher Paul Makenzi’s teachings claiming they were misleading.

While testifying before Shanzu Principal Magistrate Leah Juma, Anyenda said that misinterpretation of the Bible can lead to dangerous consequences, including the rise of religious cults and unbiblical practices.

He was testifying in a matter where Makenzi and 92 others are charged with multiple offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and the Prevention of Organized Crime Act.

He submitted an extensive expert report on biblical interpretation, explaining how the understanding of scripture shapes community beliefs, social structures, education, and health practices.

The report addressed topics such as the biblical view of beauty, apocalyptic prophecy, the doctrine of the Trinity, and the spiritual significance of fasting.

Anyenda told the court that Christian fasting is meant to seek God’s guidance, express repentance, and deepen intimacy with God not as a pathway to heaven, as allegedly taught in Makenzi’s Good News International Church.

“I have watched several of Pastor Mackenzie’s sermons on YouTube, and the messages are extremely misleading. Selective reading of the Bible distorts its meaning and the scripture must be read in its entirety to understand context and truth,” Dr. Gathogo told the Shanzu Court.

He emphasized that the Bible offers profound wisdom when interpreted accurately, guiding individuals and communities toward truth and righteousness.

In the same matter, a man whose kids perished in Shakahola told the court that he had left everything to God.

Stephen Mwiti told the Shanzu Court that his personal life was shattered since his wife became Makenzi’s follower.

“I sometimes walked around with the TV remote in my pocket to stop her from watching Mackenzie’s preaching, but it didn’t help,” Mwiti told the court.

He told the court that his wife later fled home with their five children while pregnant with their sixth child and went to Shakahola.

He told the court that he prayed so hard to reunite with his family after learning that some people had been rescued from Shakahola.

Further, he told the court that he was heart broken when he learnt that his wife and the six children had disappeared.

A DNA test later confirmed that one of the rescued children was his.

He however told the court that he had left the matter to court and only sought justice when he was asked if he would consider reuniting with his wife who is among the accused persons.

Further hearing of the matter has been scheduled for February 20