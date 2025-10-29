Body of GSU officer who died in Shakahola released to family for burial

Detectives exhume bodies from Shakahola forest in Kilifi county. [File, Standard]

The body of a General Service Unit (GSU) officer, Isaac Ngala, who deserted the National Police Service to move to Shakahola, was on Wednesday released to his family for burial.

Speaking at Malindi Sub County Hospital mortuary, the deceased’s father, Titus Gandi Ngoya, said the body was positively identified through DNA analysis.

Ngala, who was attached to the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), joined the Good News International (GNI) church of controversial pastor Paul Makenzi in 2015.

Ngoya said that Ngala deserted duty in 2021 and travelled to Shakahola forest to join his wife, Emily Kahunda Wanje.

Others who accompanied them included his mother, Esther Biria Masha, and his three children, Seth Hinzano Ngala, Imani Ngala and Harry Ngala.

Ngala was among eight relatives who died after they were forced to fast to death to meet Jesus Christ. Pastor Makenzi had prophesied that the world will end in August 2024.

The bodies of Ngala's mother, wife and two sons were identified through the DNA in March 2024 and were buried in Muyeye village, Malindi, Kilifi County.

It is the disappearance and death of members of Ngala’s family that brought the cult activities to the limelight on March 25, 2023.

The deceased’s brother, William Ponda, said he quit his job in the Police Service, saying it was better to be God’s soldier than to serve human beings.

After the identification of Ngala's body, the family hopes that his youngest son, Imani Ngala, will also be found so that they can put the sad history behind them.

"We have kept his remains at the mortuary. Burial is scheduled to take place on November 5 at Muyeye village in Malindi," Ngoya said, fighting back tears.

"My son Isaac Ngala was a police officer, but he quit his job and took his wife and three children as well as our mother, and they relocated to Shakahola," he added.

The bodies of the two sons of the former GSU officer, who were starved to death in March 2023, exposed activities of the cult linked to Pastor Makenzi.

The boys were the first to be reported dead inside the Shakahola forest, leading to the arrest of Makenzi.

On March 23, 2023, police obtained a court order to exhume the bodies of the two boys. More than 450 bodies have been recovered from Shakahola, which is part of Chakama Forest.

Francis Wanje, the late GSU's son-in-law, urged the government to expedite the DNA process to identify the bodies of the three missing family members.

"We lost eight people, but so far five bodies have been identified. We want to end this chapter and find closure. It has taken a toll on our mental health; we cannot do anything meaningful right now," he said.

Wanje also asked the government to assist the family to foot the burial expenses.

"We have financial challenges because last year we were able to bury four of our relatives who were identified. So we are in a bad financial situation as a family," he said.

"We are appealing for financial support from our leaders, neighbours and any well-wisher to help us take care of the burial arrangements," he added.

Detectives investigating the Shakahola cult, said at least 34 bodies that have been positively identified will be released to the families for burial by the end of this week.

The office of the government pathologist revealed that 10 identified bodies have already been viewed by their families and are ready for burial.

Other bodies identified include that of Titus Mulinga from Trans Nzoia County, 8-year-old Samuel Kirimi, from Tigania West Sub-County, and Maurice Kingi Mutungi from Imenti North Sub-County, in Meru County.