Maraga: Door-to-door voter listing needed to avoid low turnout in 2027 polls

Former Chief Justice David Maraga during a court case where 37 youths were charged with acts of terrorism. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called on the government to ensure that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise raises high voter numbers.

Maraga told the government to be more serious in the voter registration drive and ensure it runs smoothly ahead of the 2027 general election to give the young generation a chance to decide on their political destiny.

Speaking during the opening of the United Green Movement (UGM) party’s Mombasa County office in Kisauni subcounty, Maraga urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to undertake a door-to-door voter registration drive to reach out to more eligible voters.

“Sitting comfortably in your offices is bound to make you unable to achieve the target ahead of the 2027 general election,” he said.

Maraga, who is also the UGM presidential flagbearer for the 2027 elections, expressed concern over the slow pace of the ongoing voter registration, warning that many eligible Kenyans risk being locked out of the polls.

He said many potential voters find it difficult to access IEBC offices, particularly in remote and marginalised areas, and urged the commission to take proactive measures to achieve higher numbers.

Maraga further dismissed claims that lack of funds would prevent the IEBC from carrying out a nationwide, door-to-door CVR exercise.

“The electoral body should not use lack of funds as an excuse. It must ensure every eligible Kenyan gets an opportunity to register before 2027,” he emphasised.

He assured supporters that UGM that he was working to establish offices in all 47 counties ahead of the elections to strengthen grassroots mobilization, adding that he was determined to achieve political change that would improve lives and livelihoods of Kenyans.

UGM co-party leader Agostinho Neto said the party was currently focused on the Coast region, particularly Tana River County, where it was campaigning for upcoming Chewani Member of County Assembly (MCA) by-election scheduled for November.

Neto said the party’s activities are guided by national legal requirements on representation and membership, stressing that UGM is driven by ideological values rather than ethnic affiliations.

“We are running a political party based on ideology, not ethnic lines,” he affirmed.