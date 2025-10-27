×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Maraga: Door-to-door voter listing needed to avoid low turnout in 2027 polls

By Patrick Beja | Oct. 27, 2025
Former Chief Justice David Maraga during a court case where 37 youths were charged with acts of terrorism. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called on the government to ensure that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise raises high voter numbers.

Maraga told the government to be more serious in the voter registration drive and ensure it runs smoothly ahead of the 2027 general election to give the young generation a chance to decide on their political destiny.

Speaking during the opening of the United Green Movement (UGM) party’s Mombasa County office in Kisauni subcounty, Maraga urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to undertake a door-to-door voter registration drive to reach out to more eligible voters.

“Sitting comfortably in your offices is bound to make you unable to achieve the target ahead of the 2027 general election,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Maraga, who is also the UGM presidential flagbearer for the 2027 elections, expressed concern over the slow pace of the ongoing voter registration, warning that many eligible Kenyans risk being locked out of the polls.

He said many potential voters find it difficult to access IEBC offices, particularly in remote and marginalised areas, and urged the commission to take proactive measures to achieve higher numbers.

Maraga further dismissed claims that lack of funds would prevent the IEBC from carrying out a nationwide, door-to-door CVR exercise.

“The electoral body should not use lack of funds as an excuse. It must ensure every eligible Kenyan gets an opportunity to register before 2027,” he emphasised.

He assured supporters that UGM that he was working to establish offices in all 47 counties ahead of the elections to strengthen grassroots mobilization, adding that he was determined to achieve political change that would improve lives and livelihoods of Kenyans.

UGM co-party leader Agostinho Neto said the party was currently focused on the Coast region, particularly Tana River County, where it was campaigning for upcoming Chewani Member of County Assembly (MCA) by-election scheduled for November.

Neto said the party’s activities are guided by national legal requirements on representation and membership, stressing that UGM is driven by ideological values rather than ethnic affiliations.

“We are running a political party based on ideology, not ethnic lines,” he affirmed.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

David Maraga 2027 General Election Continuous Voter Registration IEBC
.

Latest Stories

It's time for Nairobi United to dine with the kings of African football
It's time for Nairobi United to dine with the kings of African football
Football
By Washington Onyango
11 mins ago
Why female athletes don't feel safe while in athletics camps
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
19 mins ago
Woman detained for four days as DCI probe drug links
Courts
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Keep off politics: Ruto's Cabinet, police boss sued for campaigning
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Keep off politics: Ruto's Cabinet, police boss sued for campaigning
KJSEA, KPSEA exams begin amid schools, State row over capitation
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
KJSEA, KPSEA exams begin amid schools, State row over capitation
Talks on working with Raila began in 2023, Ichung'wah says
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Talks on working with Raila began in 2023, Ichung'wah says
Ruto's sovereign fund plan draws scrutiny over governance gaps
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's sovereign fund plan draws scrutiny over governance gaps
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved