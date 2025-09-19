Court detains four Kwa Binzaro cult suspects for 60 days

Kwa Binzaro cult suspect Sharleen Temba Anido appearing at the Malindi High court. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

Four suspects linked to the Kwa Binzaro cult will be detained for 60 more days as investigations into their roles in the deaths of more than 34 people continue.

Malindi Resident Magistrate Joy Wesonga said Sharleen Anido, James Kazungu, Thomas Mukunwe, and Kahindi Garama will remain in custody pending the outcome of the probe.

“The suspects shall continue to be detained for a further period of 60 days to allow the applicant to complete investigations. The detention shall be at Ngerenya, Kilifi, Watamu, and Kijipwa police stations, respectively, or any other police station within Kilifi County as may be deemed necessary by the applicant,” said Wesonga.

The magistrate allowed the investigations team to exhume newly identified graves, obtain DNA samples from the relatives of the missing persons, and map the scene of the crime.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Jamie Yamina, said the suspects pose a suicide risk and that detention is the least restrictive measure pending the completion of the probe.

Yamina said Ms Anido stayed in Shakahola with her husband, who is missing and reasonably believed to have died due to extreme religious beliefs.

Ms Anido and her husband were adversely mentioned by some of the witnesses in the Shakahola case, where more than 450 people died.

"After escaping and going into the hideout, they regrouped and furthered their extreme beliefs that have resulted in several deaths at Binzaro.

"If released at this moment, there is a high likelihood that they will abscond, regroup again, and cause further damage to their followers who are still in the society," Yamina said.

The four suspects were in Shakahola in the 2023 massacre. Yamina told the court that detectives have identified several other suspected grave sites in Kwa Binzaro, which are yet to be exhumed.

In addition, he said eight other suspects are at large, and the police are pursuing them.

"The investigators have identified more witnesses in Busia, Vihiga, Kisumu, Siaya, Kisii, Homabay, and Migori Counties and intend to travel to the said counties to interview and record more statements as one of the tasks to be undertaken within the period," he said.

Prosecution Counsel had also filed an application to strike out Jairus Otieno, his wife Lilian Akinyi, Kahonzi Karisa, and Loise Zawadi as suspects and turn them into state witnesses.

Three other suspects, residents of Kwa Binzaro village who sold a five-acre piece of land to the main suspect, Sherleen Temba Anido, were released by the Malindi High Court last week.

The magistrate asked the three to surrender copies of their national identity cards and report to their area assistant chief twice a week and to the investigation team once every two weeks until the investigations are over.