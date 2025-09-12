Three Kwa Binzaro cult suspects released on free bond

A team carrying bodies of suspected cult exhumed at Kwa Binzaro village in Malindi, Kilifi County. The death toll has hit 37 after five bodies were exhumed on Friday. [Marion Kith, Standard]

Three suspects in the new Kwa Binzaro cult deaths probe has been released on free bond by a Malindi court.

Resident Magistrate Joy Wesonga on Friday released Safari Nzai,Gona Kalama and Kahindi Garama pending completion of the investigations.