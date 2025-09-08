×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Methodist bishop's ouster sparks fresh row

By Patrick Beja | Sep. 8, 2025

Methodist Church in Kenya presiding Bishop Isaiah Deye. [File, Standard]

Wrangles have intensified in the Methodist Church of Kenya (MCK) Mombasa Synod following the July 24 ouster of its presiding bishop, Isaiah Deye.

On Sunday, a section of church elders demanded that Bishop Deye, who was removed by two of his predecessors, be reinstated.

They demanded that sacked Mombasa Synod Bishop Joshua Ikiao, former presiding bishops Lawi Imathiu and Stephen Kanyaru to keep off the synod and hand over the church vehicle and house.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Leaders from the Coast, led by acting Mombasa Synod Bishop Reverend David Ochami, pressed for the introduction of devolution, saying it was crucial to end persistent leadership disputes.

They claimed bishops Imathiu and Kanyaru abandoned their calling to serve the flock faithfully and contravened the oath they took under standing orders of the church when they announced the removal of Bishop Deye who was elected by the 58th annual church conference.

“We do respect and recognise Bishop Isaiah Deye as the presiding bishop of the Methodist Church in Kenya dully elected in accordance to our church constitution standing orders in the 58th annual conference as required,” they said.

“What happened was a coup that has no place among our faithful and so we do not recognise such,” they added in a statement issued 

Bishops Imathiu and Kanyaru reportedly announced the removal of Bishop Deye on July 24, this year, and installed themselves in power and shared work positions in the church conference office.

Ochami argued that only the church conference was mandated to install a presiding bishop and hence they will continue taking orders from Bishop Deye.

“This was done in disregard to the fact that Methodist church is a connectional entity and hence served millions of congregants, regardless of their race, colour or tribe,” he argued.

The meeting was attended by church leaders from Mazeras, Mariakani, Mamba, Kwale, Kisiwani, Mtongwe, Kisauni and Changamwe circuits. While reading the joint statement, reverend Robert Mboya said it was paramount and urgent for the church to convene the 59th conference and introduction devolution.

“Devolution as suggested by all members of MCK is paramount; we want it passed and implemented. This will allow for regional conferences,” they demanded.

The clerics also demanded that the finance audit report be tabled in the 59th annual conference and also extended to other institutions of the church like the Kenya Methodist University (Kemu), Maua hospital, women fellowship desk and  mission finance.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Methodist Church of Kenya Bishop Isaiah Deye Mombasa Synod Bishop Joshua Ikiao MCK Mombasa Synod
.

Latest Stories

Trump denies nude birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein published by House Panel
Trump denies nude birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein published by House Panel
World
By AFP
7 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
36 mins ago
WhatsApp trail exposes Makenzi's deadly 'move to Shakahola'
Courts
By Joackim Bwana
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
By David Odongo and Raymond Muthee 36 mins ago
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
By Brian Ngugi 36 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
By Kamau Muthoni 36 mins ago
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
WhatsApp trail exposes Makenzi's deadly 'move to Shakahola'
By Joackim Bwana 36 mins ago
WhatsApp trail exposes Makenzi's deadly 'move to Shakahola'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved