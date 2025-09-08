Methodist bishop's ouster sparks fresh row

Methodist Church in Kenya presiding Bishop Isaiah Deye. [File, Standard]

Wrangles have intensified in the Methodist Church of Kenya (MCK) Mombasa Synod following the July 24 ouster of its presiding bishop, Isaiah Deye.

On Sunday, a section of church elders demanded that Bishop Deye, who was removed by two of his predecessors, be reinstated.

They demanded that sacked Mombasa Synod Bishop Joshua Ikiao, former presiding bishops Lawi Imathiu and Stephen Kanyaru to keep off the synod and hand over the church vehicle and house.

Leaders from the Coast, led by acting Mombasa Synod Bishop Reverend David Ochami, pressed for the introduction of devolution, saying it was crucial to end persistent leadership disputes.

They claimed bishops Imathiu and Kanyaru abandoned their calling to serve the flock faithfully and contravened the oath they took under standing orders of the church when they announced the removal of Bishop Deye who was elected by the 58th annual church conference.

“We do respect and recognise Bishop Isaiah Deye as the presiding bishop of the Methodist Church in Kenya dully elected in accordance to our church constitution standing orders in the 58th annual conference as required,” they said.

“What happened was a coup that has no place among our faithful and so we do not recognise such,” they added in a statement issued

Bishops Imathiu and Kanyaru reportedly announced the removal of Bishop Deye on July 24, this year, and installed themselves in power and shared work positions in the church conference office.

Ochami argued that only the church conference was mandated to install a presiding bishop and hence they will continue taking orders from Bishop Deye.

“This was done in disregard to the fact that Methodist church is a connectional entity and hence served millions of congregants, regardless of their race, colour or tribe,” he argued.

The meeting was attended by church leaders from Mazeras, Mariakani, Mamba, Kwale, Kisiwani, Mtongwe, Kisauni and Changamwe circuits. While reading the joint statement, reverend Robert Mboya said it was paramount and urgent for the church to convene the 59th conference and introduction devolution.

“Devolution as suggested by all members of MCK is paramount; we want it passed and implemented. This will allow for regional conferences,” they demanded.

The clerics also demanded that the finance audit report be tabled in the 59th annual conference and also extended to other institutions of the church like the Kenya Methodist University (Kemu), Maua hospital, women fellowship desk and mission finance.