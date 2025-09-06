How Makenzi's Shakahola cult robbed man entire family

Paul Makenzi.[FILE/Standard]

A 60-year-old man on Friday, narrated how he lost 12 members of his family, including a General Service Unit officer and a teacher, to the Shakahola cult.

Titus Gandi told the Tononoka Children’s court that his wife, Easter Birya Masha, lured their two sons Harry and Isaack Ngala into Paul Makenzi’s cult.