Murang'a gears up for one-hour tree planting challenge

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Murang’a County Commissioner Mr Hassan Bule. [Courtesy]

Murang’a is set to plant more than 250,000 tree seedlings to mark Mazingira Day in a challenge to be attended by 6,700 people.

The one-hour challenge will take place on 97 acres of land at Delmonte and Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) in Gatanga sub-county, as part of a national environmental restoration drive.

The tree planting is part of the government agenda to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to address the effects of climate change, restore degraded ecosystems and strengthen environmental resilience.

Speaking during the launch of Mazingira Week at Murang’a University of Technology, County Commissioner Mr Hassan Bule said the week-long activities would bring together government agencies, learning institutions, private organisations, communities and other stakeholders in a coordinated effort to increase tree cover and promote environmental conservation.

The weekly programme includes tree planting within the schools, highways and on farms, followed by major town cleaning as well as a town clean-up exercise aimed at promoting proper waste management.

“Murang’a is among the counties selected to participate in this national exercise intended for the six million tree seedlings in an hour,” said Mr Hassan, adding that land preparation in areas where the planting will take place has been concluded.

Murang’a University of Technology Vice Chancellor Prof. Dickson Nyariki said the institution was ready to work with the government and other stakeholders to ensure the county achieves its target.

“The university would mobilise its staff and students to support the tree-growing exercise, noting that institutions of higher learning had an important role to play in promoting environmental awareness and practical conservation initiatives,” he said.

The preparations for the tree planting sites have been concluded, with several organisations donating seedlings to help in marking the day.