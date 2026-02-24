Coffee farming attracts the youth in Kiharu

Audio By Vocalize

A coffee farmer sorts out his coffee berries at Tekangu Coffee Factory in Mathira, Nyeri. [File, Standard]

There is active competition among the coffee factories in Murang’a in the production of quality coffee in the engagement with the youth.

At the Wanjengi coffee factory affiliated with Kahuhia, there is an increase in the production of quality coffee, following the registration of more youth in farming who support their ageing parents.

Chairman of the factory, Godfrey Kanyiri, said the youth were registered after their parents allocated each more than 100 coffee trees to benefit from the agribusiness training programme.

“Through the support of the Amica Sacco and Alliance Berries Limited, among other partners, the young are trained on coffee husbandry in a coffee demonstration plot, a move that has led to an increase in production,” said Kanyiri.

Wanjengi factory this year targets to produce more than 1.3 million kgs, up from last year’s 950,000 kgs, which earned the farmers Sh140 million.

Kanyiri lauded the support of the Alliance Berries Limited CEO, Peter Githinji, for the donation of soccer kits that will keep the young farmers busy.

“A month ago, the youth approached Githinji and requested a sports uniform before the management committee of the factory imposed a condition that one must be a coffee farmer,” said Kanyiri.

“Despite Brazil producing more coffee, in Kenya, quality coffee has not been affected in the market,” he said.

Cooperative societies competing in the production of quality coffee are Kahuhia, New Kiriti, Gatagua, Kangunu, Iyego, and Marumi.

Kahuro Deputy County Commissioner Esther Mwaura underscored the importance of youth engagement in sports as a strategy to keep them away from alcoholism, which is a major threat in the rural setup.

“I am grateful that Wanjengi youth are focused on coffee farmers and soccer, among other economic ventures,” said Ms. Mwaura.

She regretted that the county government had licensed more bars in the rural markets, a move that should have been brought under control through consultations.