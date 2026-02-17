×
Relief as new bridge ends decades of tragedy in Mbeere North

By Muriithi Mugo | Feb. 17, 2026
Residents of Mbeere North can finally breathe a sigh of relief following the completion of a new bridge across the River Ena along the Kanyuambora–Kamumu–Siakago road. The river had claimed many lives over the years, particularly during the rainy season.

The new structure replaces the old low-level bridge that frequently overflowed, cutting off transport and communication whenever water levels rose.

Residents, led by Njinjo Mbiti, said the new bridge will guarantee year-round access and bring an end to decades of fear and disruption to daily life.

Mbiti noted that crossing the river was a daunting task whenever it flooded, adding that several people had drowned while trying to connect to Kanyuambora Township.

He said families have been living in constant anxiety, especially over the safety of school-going children, who were often forced to stay home during heavy rains.

Francis Kariuki recalled how some residents used to carry people on their backs to help them cross the swollen river, earning money during the rainy seasons. He added that many lives had been lost despite numerous rescue efforts, and expressed optimism that the new bridge will save lives and significantly improve connectivity.

Residents also welcomed plans to upgrade the road to bitumen standards, describing the project as a game-changer for Mbeere North. They said the improved infrastructure will ease transportation and boost market access for farmers, enabling them to move their produce quickly, safely, and at lower costs.

The road and bridge are expected to enhance mobility, stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and improve livelihoods for residents of Kanyuambora and surrounding areas.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

