Nanyuki in darkness over unpaid electricity bills

Nanyuki residents have been operating in darkness for the past two weeks after the majority of street lights went off due to unpaid bills

In the business areas, the lights beaming from the corridor of the business premises, as those street lights managed by the Laikipia County Government, went off.

The community leaders have complained to the Nanyuki Municipality Management after the absence of street lights without getting answers.

A trader, Peter Mwangi, said the lack of street lights has forced the residents to walk in groups at night out of fear of being attacked by muggers after 9 pm.

He said the police officers have intensified patrols to ensure the safety of the residents, as the majority passed in risky areas to their homes

Mr Mwangi, a resident of Majengo, said the administration of Governor Joshua Irungu has failed to pay for the bills that led to the disconnection of electricity.

“It is pathetic that the county government is aware of the challenges the residents were going through due to prolonged darkness, “said Mwangi, adding that two months ago, the residents had to protest to have garbage collected from the streets.

Mary Njambi said her sukuma wiki business closes early over fear of being attacked by rogues, adding that the presence of the police on patrol has saved the situation.

She said it was pathetic that the residents have continued paying levies to the county government that has failed to provide the business persons with a conducive environment for doing business.

“The municipality members are aware of the challenge that the residents of Nanyuki are facing, yet no efforts are made to restore the lights,” said Ms Njambi.

The Municipal Manager, Antony Rukwaro, said they have notified the county government infrastructure department waiting for the challenge to be resolved.

“The matter has been communicated to the relevant department with the hope of ensuring the issue will be resolved,” said Mr Rukwaro.