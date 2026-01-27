×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nanyuki in darkness over unpaid electricity bills

By Boniface Gikandi | Jan. 27, 2026
File, Standard

Nanyuki residents have been operating in darkness for the past two weeks after the majority of street lights went off due to unpaid bills

In the business areas, the lights beaming from the corridor of the business premises, as those street lights managed by the Laikipia County Government, went off.

The community leaders have complained to the Nanyuki Municipality Management after the absence of street lights without getting answers.

A trader, Peter Mwangi, said the lack of street lights has forced the residents to walk in groups at night out of fear of being attacked by muggers after 9 pm.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He said the police officers have intensified patrols to ensure the safety of the residents, as the majority passed in risky areas to their homes

Mr Mwangi, a resident of Majengo, said the administration of Governor Joshua Irungu has failed to pay for the bills that led to the disconnection of electricity.

“It is pathetic that the county government is aware of the challenges the residents were going through due to prolonged darkness, “said Mwangi, adding that two months ago, the residents had to protest to have garbage collected from the streets.

Mary Njambi said her sukuma wiki business closes early over fear of being attacked by rogues, adding that the presence of the police on patrol has saved the situation.

She said it was pathetic that the residents have continued paying levies to the county government that has failed to provide the business persons with a conducive environment for doing business.

“The municipality members are aware of the challenge that the residents of Nanyuki are facing, yet no efforts are made to restore the lights,” said Ms Njambi.

The Municipal Manager, Antony Rukwaro, said they have notified the county government infrastructure department waiting for the challenge to be resolved.

“The matter has been communicated to the relevant department with the hope of ensuring the issue will be resolved,” said Mr Rukwaro.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nanyuki In Darkness Laikipia County Government Governor Joshua Irungu Unpaid Electricity Bills
.

Latest Stories

How single-window policy locks exporters out of global trade
How single-window policy locks exporters out of global trade
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
40 mins ago
The age of gyms is upon us and with it a fitness boom
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
40 mins ago
Ruto's Sh906b local borrowing plan threatens private credit
Business
By Brian Ngugi
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

No longer in charge? IG Kanja in a spot over police conduct
By Ndung’u Gachane 40 mins ago
No longer in charge? IG Kanja in a spot over police conduct
New report reveals a country at war with its women and children
By Jacinta Mutura 40 mins ago
New report reveals a country at war with its women and children
Questions over next poll as IEBC postpones boundaries review
By Josphat Thiong’o 40 mins ago
Questions over next poll as IEBC postpones boundaries review
Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 40 mins ago
Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved