Landslide buries graves and road in Nyandarua

Residents of Kibau Village in Kipipiri Sub-County, Nyandarua, are living in fear after a massive landslide struck the area on Saturday morning, causing widespread destruction.

The slide, which swept across more than five kilometres, destroyed a key road linking Murungaro in Kinangop to Gilgil in Nakuru and buried the Turasha River, which joins the Malewa River. Motorists were forced to use longer alternative routes, covering an extra 19 kilometres.

Some residents sat pensively on the debris, reflecting on the devastation. Three graves were swallowed by the slide.

Nyandarua Chief Officer for Roads and Transport, Peter Karanja, confirmed that the landslide also destroyed a major water pipe supplying Nakuru County, while electricity poles were damaged, forcing a power disconnection.

“We have been informed by the management of Nakuru Rural Water and Sanitation that the destroyed pipe supplies water to the National Youth Service, Gilgil Barracks and Hospital, the Department of Defence, and regions in Nakuru County,” said Karanja.

He described the damage as extensive, noting that a stretch of nearly 100 metres of road had been wiped out, cutting off residents from accessing Gilgil Hospital, local markets, and other essential services.

“Trading and medical services have been disrupted. We are working on alternative ways to ensure residents get assistance,” he added.

Karanja further revealed that the land above the slide had developed cracks, raising fears of another possible collapse. He urged residents to evacuate to safer areas as experts monitor the situation.

Fortunately, apart from the sunken graves in the debris, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia said the incident began as a crack accompanied by ground tremors, but residents did not anticipate a landslide of such scale.

“It is strange and shocking because we have never experienced anything like this. We only hear of such incidents in other counties. We are doing what we can, but more help is needed,” said Muhia.

She appealed to the national government to intervene, warning that the situation could worsen without expert assessment.

Muhia expressed concern over the disrupted water supply, noting that the pipes serve 90 per cent of Nakuru County.

“We need a multi-agency approach to resolve this. Meanwhile, we urge residents to avoid this road and seek alternative routes. Those living nearby must move to safer ground,” she said.

Residents recounted hearing tremors but dismissed them as normal.

Jefferson Kinyanjui, who used the road late Friday night, said he was shocked by the extent of destruction.

He warned that the blocked river could trigger flooding, affecting homes, crops, and livestock.

“We will have problems for weeks or months if nothing is done. This road is used by milk traders, boda boda operators, and farmers transporting perishable produce to Gilgil Market,” he said.

Another resident, Elijah Gachuki, urged cooperation between residents and leaders as they face the disaster.“It is a natural calamity. We should work together to mitigate the situation,” he said.