Family seeks help to trace missing former KTN journalist

By James Munyeki | Dec. 3, 2025
Former KTN cameraman Geoffrey Kamau Miringu. [File, Standard]

Former KTN cameraman Geoffrey Kamau Miringu is missing.

According to family sources, Kamau vanished nine days ago near the Aberdare Forest in Nyandarua County after hosting friends at his Club Red Cedar Resort near Mawingo.

His family has called on anyone with information on his whereabouts to notify them.

A family member said Kamau opened the resort on November 22, 2025.

The family became concerned after his phone became unreachable on November 25, 2025, and his car was later discovered in a thicket near the Aberdare Forest.

Kamau’s brother, Eliud Miringu, a former journalist with the Standard Group, said they filed a complaint at the Engineer Police Station two days later, but he is yet to be traced.

"We are worried about his whereabouts. He had hosted friends at the new establishment, but we do not know who drove the vehicle out of the place. We are seeking assistance from his friends or whoever knows where he is," he said.

Nyandarua County Police Commander Stella Cherono said police are still investigating the matter to establish Kamau’s whereabouts.

"The matter has since been reported to the Engineer Police Station. The vehicle has been towed to Kinangop Police Station. We will inform you of any developments," said Cherono. 

.

.

.

