Murang'a inks deal to scale up circular waste management

Progreen CEO James Muritu, Murang’a County Deputy Governor Stephen Munania and HACO Industries Manufacturing Director, Peter Ndichu during the MoU signing. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Murang’a County Government, Haco industries and Progreen Innovations have formalised a partnership to advance plastic recycling, combining government oversight, private sector expertise and innovative solutions to address Kenya’s growing plastic waste problem.

The three organisations on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding that will see them co-design and implement a plastic take-back and recycling programme targeting post-consumer waste. The initiative will establish community collection centres, introduce branded waste-sorting bins and run countywide public education campaigns to encourage responsible disposal.

Murang’a County Deputy Governor Stephen Munania said the partnership reflects the county’s commitment to sustainable development and the use of public–private collaboration to address environmental pressures. “This model will create employment, promote cleaner communities and safeguard the environment for future generations. We want our residents to see that protecting the environment can go hand in hand with economic opportunities,” Munania said.

Haco Industries Manufacturing Director Peter Ndichu said the pact extends the company’s sustainability commitments beyond production processes.

“Sustainability is not only about how we produce, but also about how we take responsibility for what happens after use. Together with Murang’a County and Progreen Innovations, we aim to close the loop by transforming waste into value and setting a precedent for other manufacturers to follow,” he said.

Progreen Innovations CEO James Muritu said his firm will offer technical support in recycling logistics, eco fuel processing and waste-management infrastructure to ensure efficient implementation and measurable environmental impact.

Under the partnership, the three entities will set up a network of plastic collection sites, undertake community education drives and pilot new recycling technologies.

They will also track progress by measuring the volume of plastic recovered, community participation levels and emission reductions. Insights from the Murang’a programme are expected to guide expansion into other counties.

Munania explained that the initiative aligns with Kenya’s extended producer responsibility regulations, which require manufacturers to account for the full life cycle of their products, including post-consumer recovery and reuse.

Officials said the collaboration reflects the country’s growing shift toward community-based environmental solutions and deeper cooperation between government and industry in tackling pollution.