Three Nigerians arrested in Kirinyaga over suspected criminal activities

Part of the items recovered from the suspects during the crackdown. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested three Nigerian nationals alleged to be in the country illegally and engaging in criminal activities.

The suspects were apprehended on Wednesday morning at their hideout in Mwihoko village, Ngurubani town, Mwea East sub-county, following a joint operation by police and immigration officers.

Kirinyaga County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Justus Imana said the operation was launched after a tip-off from members of the public.

Officers recovered 21 assorted mobile phones, 62 SIM cards, 37 visa cards, 12 SIM cards of unknown networks, three passports, seven different currencies, a notebook, a power bank, a laptop, a diary, a white powdery substance, and paraphernalia suspected to be used in witchcraft.

Imana said investigations revealed the suspects entered Kenya on different dates between 2021 and January 2025 and have since overstayed their visas.

“Their passports show they are in the country illegally. One arrived in 2021, another in 2023, and the third in January 2025,” said Imana.

He urged members of the public who may have fallen victim to the suspects’ activities to come forward for identification as the three are set to be arraigned in court on Thursday.