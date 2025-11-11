×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Senators shocked by state of Kiambu Hospital during surprise inspection visit

By George Njunge | Nov. 11, 2025
Kisii senator Richard Onyonka inspects Kiambu level 5 hospital kitchen during the senate health committee tour. [George Njunge /Standard]

The Senate Committee on Health yesterday made an impromptu visit to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital following a recent dispute at the facility that saw doctors take to the streets in protest over poor working conditions.

The committee found long queues of patients seeking medical attention, many complaining that delays in the hospital’s IT system had kept them waiting for hours before being served.

The senators, led by committee chairman Jackson Mandago, toured all departments of the hospital and held discussions with both staff and patients.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka was told by one patient that there was no stretcher available to move his deceased relative from a van to the morgue, prompting the senator to intervene.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Onyonka later expressed shock at the state of the hospital’s kitchen, laundry division, and broken-down incinerator.

“We have good shades for cars here, but what really matters is in a terrible state. The situation has taken me aback,” he said.

He questioned how such a major facility could have a kitchen with a collapsing ceiling and meals that did not match the hospital’s standards.

Mandago said the committee was aware of the prolonged doctors’ strike, following a standoff with the county government.

“We encountered long queues caused by a slow IT system. When a system is this sluggish, patients move from one department to another without being cleared in good time,” said Mandago.

He also raised concern about the high number of teenage mothers who had not registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA), making it difficult for the hospital to serve them.

“We urge every mother to register with SHA to enjoy the benefits of the scheme, avoid delays in hospitals, and prevent unnecessary bills,” he said.

Mandago further noted that the hospital’s waste management system was in deplorable condition, with piles of medical waste left in polythene bags.

“Medical waste is hazardous and must be handled with special care. We found a broken-down incinerator and urge the county government, through the county assembly, to ensure a functioning incinerator is installed to safely dispose of this dangerous waste,” he said.

He added that revenue collected at the hospital should be reinvested in improving the facility itself. “We have cases where such collections are diverted to other departments,” he observed.

Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli also raised alarm over the poor state of the hospital’s mortuary, which he said lacked sufficient cooling systems.

“We struggle a lot in this world, and when someone dies, they should at least be treated with dignity. I am disturbed by what I have seen in the morgue. Workers are doing their best under very difficult circumstances. The freezers are not working, and the medical waste is nauseating,” said Wakoli.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kiambu Level 5 Hospital Hospital Inspection Richard Onyonka Senate Health Committee
.

Latest Stories

The price of truth in a nation of comfortable lies
The price of truth in a nation of comfortable lies
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
Using technology to cut fuel costs for company fleet
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
2 hrs ago
Fast food chains feel the heat as Kenyans shun eating out
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

New ways principals, candidates are using to cheat KCSE examination
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
New ways principals, candidates are using to cheat KCSE examination
As TSC reels from protests stakeholders call for an audit
By David Odongo and Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
As TSC reels from protests stakeholders call for an audit
Teachers divided over decision to move them to SHA
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Teachers divided over decision to move them to SHA
Cancer patients decry financial and emotional distress under SHA
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Cancer patients decry financial and emotional distress under SHA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved