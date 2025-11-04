×
Murang'a MCA spearheading afforestation efforts

By Boniface Gikandi | Nov. 4, 2025
Gladys Wambui, a nominated MCA holding a tree seedling. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Murang’a MCA Gladys Wambui is celebrated for her tree planting passion that involve youth and community groups over the years.

Wambui has established tree nurseries in more than 10 primary schools where locals get tree seedlings for planting during rainy seasons.

Her interest in advocacy  for a clean environment and support to the community earned her nomination to the Murang’a County Assembly.

"I am proud to have  assisted in planting more than 10,000 trees, and another 15,000 through the collaboration with Kenya Forest Service, National Environment Management Authority, and the local administration,” said Ms Wambui.

Her interest in tree planting developed at a tender age  when the family visited the Arboretum in Nairobi, and became fascinated by the name tags on trees.

Now christened Mama Mazingira,  owing to her  involvement in tree planting,  environmental activities  in the local schools and promoting health cum safety initiatives.

"In order to achieve the 15 billion trees mark by 2032, the national and the county governments should partner with the private tree nurseries operators,” advised Wambui.

In schools, the learners are assisted to adopt a tree, nurture it, and the those who emerged best are awarded presents.

Her journey in tree planting started in 2015 when she and other women in Kongu ini village in Township ward came together and formed a women group that engaged in table banking before venturing into tree planting activities. 

During the Covid 19 Pandemic in 2020, the women group accelerated tree planting efforts through the support of Wangu Embori Investment Limited.

Murang’a Acting County Commissioner Charles Muriithi describes Wambui as a leader mobilising the community towards attaining a safe environment through tree planting.

“The community appreciates her environmental efforts  that will assist the nation achieve the 15 billion target by 2032,” said Muriithi.  

