Police launch manhunt after guns, ammunition go missing at Maguguni police post

Two rifles and ammunition were mysteriously stolen from the Maguguni Patrol post. [File, Standard]

Police in Thika East, Kiambu County, have launched an intensive manhunt following the theft of two rifles and ammunition from the Maguguni Patrol post.

Central Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi confirmed the incident, saying it was reported early on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after officers discovered that firearms were missing from the station’s armoury.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the padlock securing the armoury door had been tampered with. Upon inspection, officers found that a steel box containing the weapons had been broken into.

The stolen items include one AK-47 rifle with two fully loaded magazines carrying 60 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and one G3 rifle with one loaded magazine containing 20 rounds, along with two empty magazines and an additional 96 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“One police officer of the rank of Corporal and 72 suspects have already been arrested in connection with the theft as security agencies intensify operations to recover the stolen firearms and ammunition,” said Ndanyi.

According to a police report, the night-duty officer—a corporal—reported that at around 4:00 a.m., while patrolling the compound and an area near the A.I.P.C.A. Church, he noticed dogs barking and running toward that direction.

“Upon returning to the report office, he realized that one iron sheet of the armoury had been removed. When he checked, he found the padlock broken and the steel box containing firearms open. The guns and ammunition were missing,” the report states.

Commander Ndanyi, who visited the scene, appealed to residents to assist police in recovering the stolen weapons. He added that security at the post has been strengthened to prevent similar incidents in future and assured residents that some of those arrested would be released after investigations.

Located about 300 metres from the Thika–Garissa Highway, Maguguni Police Post operates under Ngoliba Police Division. The post, housed in a dilapidated structure, bears a sign at the entrance warning residents against trespassing or risk a fine of Sh10,000.

Efforts to construct a modern police post in the area have reportedly stalled due to land grabbing on the site earmarked for the project.

Meanwhile, some residents have urged police to stop harassing locals during the crackdown, claiming the theft could be an inside job.

“We ask the police to stop arresting innocent residents. They should release the youths they detained yesterday. We believe the officers know what happened, as they often leave the station unmanned at night,” said one resident who requested anonymity.

Fearing further arrests, residents have appealed to the regional police boss to investigate officers previously stationed at the post, alleging they might be aware of its vulnerabilities and possible involvement in the theft.