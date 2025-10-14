Murang'a CEC, Noah, questioned by Detectives over incitement claims

Noah Gachucha, Muranga's Youth and Sports CEC, accompanied by several high court lawyers, including MPs Babu Owino and Lucy Wambui Nyuto, appeared at the CID along Kiambu road after being summoned for allegedly inciting youth to violence. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

A Murang'a County Chief Executive Committee Member (CECM) has been grilled by detectives over allegations of incitement.

Mr Noah Gachucha, the county CECM for Youths and Sports, on Tuesday spent hours at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters, along Kiambu Road, after he honoured their summons.

The questions he answered to, he said, bordered on accusations of incitement of some youths to violence while defending Kimorori playground, a public land, allegedly being grabbed.

His legal defense team, led by Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino, said the detectives have "threatened to charge him."

However, they dismissed the allegations as trump-up charges, terming them very vexatious, lame, fickle and frivolous.

"They are claiming that Mr Noah might have incited violence, an incitement to violence in Murang'a, which is not true," Babu said, insisting that the leader acted within his mandate by "standing with people."

"It is within the mandate and the jurisdiction of Mr. Noah to oversee such public facilities because he is the CEC for youth and sport within the county," said the MP

Lawyer Wambui Nyutu said: "They (charges) don't exist in law. But what we know is that this is an attempt to intimidate the people of Kimorori. This is an attempt to intimidate the Gen Zs and the youth who are fighting to retain the Kimorori ground, which is being grabbed.

The advocates accused some unnamed government officials of being behind the matter.

The CEC said, he is being framed for standing with the youths who raised alarm over attempts to grab public land.

"The youths informed me that there are attempts to grab their land. And as their leader, I have to stand with them," said Gachucha, vowing that he will not be cowed.

"I will not sit pretty and watch them grab the land. I'm ready to go to court to defend the interests of the youth," he asserted.

Kimorori ward MCA Wa Risper urged the residents not to submit to intimidation. "We will not allow the grabbing of public lands."