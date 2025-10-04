×
DP Kindiki asks opposition to keep off government development agenda

By Boniface Gikandi | Oct. 4, 2025
Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki. [File, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has vowed that the government development programmes will not be distracted by the noise made by the critics who have no agenda.

Kindiki said the government will remain determined to transform the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking in Kangema constituency during an economic empowerment programme, accompanied by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, Kindiki assured the citizens that the government is working tirelessly to ensure the development momentum is not affected by opposition political rhetoric.

He dismissed the opposition brigade, saying that President Ruto was determined to transform the country and make it better.

“I am requesting Kenyans to register as voters to ensure they exercise their democratic right when the time comes,” said the DP.

Ichugw'a asked Kindiki to continue supporting Ruto's administration as it was focusing on development.

“There are people out there making noise that would not hinder the government from affecting the service delivery programme,” said Ichugw'a 

Murang'a MP Betty Maina lauded the empowerment programmes, saying hundreds of the residents, among them women, boda boda riders have benefited through the support accorded. 

“The majority of the people are satisfied with the donation to the groups and the beans provided. Those making noise have failed to provide any assistance to the community groups,” said Maina. 

Kangema MP asked the government to consider improving General Kago Stadium in appreciation of Mau Mau veterans, among them General Kago.

“The stadium is historic and thus needs to be improved as it has hosted many leaders who have failed to allocate funds for its improvement," said Kihungi.

Others were MPs Edwin Mugo( Mathioya), Mary Wamaua( Maragua), and Sabina Chege( Nominated).

.

