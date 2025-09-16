×
Nyandarua county revenue collection soars to Sh653 million

By James Munyeki | Sep. 16, 2025

Nyandarua Governor Moses Kiarie Badilisha before the Senate's CPAC committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. on June 16, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nyandarua County has recorded a significant increase in revenue collection, surpassing last year's performance by Sh138 million.

Deputy Governor Mathaara Mwangi said the county collected Sh653 million in the 2024/25 Financial Year, up from Sh515 million in the 2023/24 Financial Year.

Speaking during the presentation of motorcycles to revenue collectors in Ol Kalou town, Mathaara said that the revenue growth will greatly enhance service delivery.

The Deputy Governor was optimistic that the increased funds would provide the county with more resources to implement development projects and improve essential services for residents.

"We are now heading in the right direction. Having more resources means that more development will come our way. We promise residents that we will fulfill every commitment we made to them," he said.

He said that the achievement reflects the administration's dedication to strengthening revenue systems and ensuring accountability.

The Deputy Governor exuded confidence that the new motorcycles would enhance the mobility of revenue teams and improve revenue monitoring.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance, Mary Kamande, praised the revenue teams for their hard work and reiterated the county government's commitment to sustaining reforms that will further expand the revenue base.

"We want to express our gratitude to all of you for your excellent work in helping us achieve our goals," she said. 

