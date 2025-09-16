×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Police seize Sh10m bhang, counterfeit alcohol

By Gitau Wanyoike | Sep. 16, 2025

Police in Kiambu County have seized bhang and counterfeit liquor in separate operations in Thika and Ruiru.

In Thika, officers nabbed 12 sacks of bhang with an estimated street value of Sh10 million and arrested two suspects on Monday evening.

The bhang was being ferried in a Toyota Prado, which police suspect had been hired.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Thika West Sub-County Police Commander Lawrence Muchangi said police arrested the suspects during a routine patrol in Kimuchu, Kamenu Ward, after they spotted a vehicle parked by the roadside. Some occupants fled on foot, but two suspects were apprehended.

“Our officers acted swiftly and managed to recover the consignment before it reached the market,” Muchangi said, adding that the vehicle was towed to Thika Police Station for further analysis. The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Muchangi said that Kimuchu has become notorious for bhang trafficking. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

“Together, we can ensure that narcotics do not find a place in this sub-county,” he said.

In the second incident, police raided an illegal distillery and seized 138 cartons of assorted brands of counterfeit alcohol in Gatong’ora, Ruiru.

Investigations revealed that unscrupulous individuals were reusing bottles from established alcohol manufacturers to pass off the fake drinks as genuine products.
One suspect was arrested during the raid, while the premises owner remains at large. The liquor has been forwarded to the government chemist for analysis to determine its contents and potential health risks.

Ruiru Deputy County Commissioner Julius Too commended residents for volunteering information that led to the operation and warned against the consumption of counterfeit alcoholic drinks.

“Counterfeit liquor poses serious health risks, and we urge residents to remain vigilant,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Counterfeit Alcohol Kiambu County Police Seize Bhang Government Chemist
.

Latest Stories

Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Coast
By Joackim Bwana
57 mins ago
Prince Andrew steps out with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in rare appearance, decades after divorce
Diaspora
By Raymond Muthee
1 hr ago
Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says
Europe
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
By Fred Kagonye 8 hrs ago
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
By Gitobu Imanyara 8 hrs ago
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved