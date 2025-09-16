Police seize Sh10m bhang, counterfeit alcohol

Police in Kiambu County have seized bhang and counterfeit liquor in separate operations in Thika and Ruiru.

In Thika, officers nabbed 12 sacks of bhang with an estimated street value of Sh10 million and arrested two suspects on Monday evening.

The bhang was being ferried in a Toyota Prado, which police suspect had been hired.

Thika West Sub-County Police Commander Lawrence Muchangi said police arrested the suspects during a routine patrol in Kimuchu, Kamenu Ward, after they spotted a vehicle parked by the roadside. Some occupants fled on foot, but two suspects were apprehended.

“Our officers acted swiftly and managed to recover the consignment before it reached the market,” Muchangi said, adding that the vehicle was towed to Thika Police Station for further analysis. The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Muchangi said that Kimuchu has become notorious for bhang trafficking. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

“Together, we can ensure that narcotics do not find a place in this sub-county,” he said.

In the second incident, police raided an illegal distillery and seized 138 cartons of assorted brands of counterfeit alcohol in Gatong’ora, Ruiru.

Investigations revealed that unscrupulous individuals were reusing bottles from established alcohol manufacturers to pass off the fake drinks as genuine products.

One suspect was arrested during the raid, while the premises owner remains at large. The liquor has been forwarded to the government chemist for analysis to determine its contents and potential health risks.

Ruiru Deputy County Commissioner Julius Too commended residents for volunteering information that led to the operation and warned against the consumption of counterfeit alcoholic drinks.

“Counterfeit liquor poses serious health risks, and we urge residents to remain vigilant,” he said.