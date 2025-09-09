×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kiambu school taps transport tracking tech to enhance students' safety

By Beverly Nyaboke | Sep. 9, 2025
St Mary’s Academy Regen, in Kiambu County during the launch of the new transport tracking technology. [Courtesy, Little BusBuddy]

St Mary’s Academy Regen, in Kiambu County has tapped new transport tracking technology aimed at enhancing the safety of its learners.

The tracking transport solution by Little BusBuddy integrates smart software with safe, professional transport operations.

Director and founder of the school, Joyce Waweru said the solution will play a critical role in helping parents to enjoy real-time visibility while their children experience secure and dependable daily journeys.

Parents will also enjoy schools’ gain data-driven insights with the solution that combines two powerful components into one seamless solution.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

This includes real-time student tracking, instant parental notifications for boarding and drop-offs, emergency updates, automated reports for data-driven school decision-making, route optimisation to cut travel time and reduce costs.

The solution also allows for safe, modern vehicles tailored for school use, professional, trained drivers with child-safety awareness, flexible service models to suit schools of any size and reliable operations without the burden of fleet ownership.

“You basically track your kid from the moment they are picked from home to how they arrive in school and vice versa. In the evening you’ll see what time your child has boarded and the time they got home,” said Ms Waweru.

Her sentiments were echoed by Little’s School Mobility Specialist Mercy Okinyi, who stated that they believe every child deserved safe, reliable and efficient transport.

 “The launch at St Mary’s Academy Regen is part of our broader mission to raise the standards of school transport in Kenya and scale this innovation across Africa,” she said.

Okinyi said BusBuddy brought together technology and transport to ensure schools operated smoothly, parents to enjoy peace of mind and students travel safely every day.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

St Mary’s Academy Regen Little BusBuddy School Transport Solutions School Transport Tracking System
.

Latest Stories

How Kenya's partnership with the UAE is reshaping the region's economic future
How Kenya's partnership with the UAE is reshaping the region's economic future
Opinion
By Hewete Haileselassie
20 mins ago
Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
Enterprise
By Noel Nabiswa
35 mins ago
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
By Noel Nabiswa 35 mins ago
Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
William Ruto: The hustler who doesn't mind spending in billionaires league
By David Odongo 40 mins ago
William Ruto: The hustler who doesn't mind spending in billionaires league
Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
By Hudson Gumbihi 40 mins ago
Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
By Brian Ngugi 40 mins ago
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved