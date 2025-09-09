Kiambu school taps transport tracking tech to enhance students' safety

St Mary’s Academy Regen, in Kiambu County during the launch of the new transport tracking technology. [Courtesy, Little BusBuddy]

St Mary’s Academy Regen, in Kiambu County has tapped new transport tracking technology aimed at enhancing the safety of its learners.

The tracking transport solution by Little BusBuddy integrates smart software with safe, professional transport operations.

Director and founder of the school, Joyce Waweru said the solution will play a critical role in helping parents to enjoy real-time visibility while their children experience secure and dependable daily journeys.

Parents will also enjoy schools’ gain data-driven insights with the solution that combines two powerful components into one seamless solution.

This includes real-time student tracking, instant parental notifications for boarding and drop-offs, emergency updates, automated reports for data-driven school decision-making, route optimisation to cut travel time and reduce costs.

The solution also allows for safe, modern vehicles tailored for school use, professional, trained drivers with child-safety awareness, flexible service models to suit schools of any size and reliable operations without the burden of fleet ownership.

“You basically track your kid from the moment they are picked from home to how they arrive in school and vice versa. In the evening you’ll see what time your child has boarded and the time they got home,” said Ms Waweru.

Her sentiments were echoed by Little’s School Mobility Specialist Mercy Okinyi, who stated that they believe every child deserved safe, reliable and efficient transport.

“The launch at St Mary’s Academy Regen is part of our broader mission to raise the standards of school transport in Kenya and scale this innovation across Africa,” she said.

Okinyi said BusBuddy brought together technology and transport to ensure schools operated smoothly, parents to enjoy peace of mind and students travel safely every day.